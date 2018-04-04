LETTER: Fair Needs an Old-Timers Rodeo Only Pass

Share this article:

I am writing to express my concern for the new decision to charge a dual ticket (fair & rodeo) in order that I might come watch the awesome pro rodeo the Clark County Fair brings to town.

I myself am just a wanna be cowgirl, lover of horses and kindred spirits of the like. Rodeo runs in our old veins & each year we travel south to enjoy (& support may I add) the Moapa Valley. We cherish a couple of events you offer. But the main one for us old cowpokes is the Pro Rodeo!

Well, after finding it more difficult each year to obtain just a simple rodeo ticket for each nights performance (don’t know why I am surprised at the struggle as it should be expected at my age….everything seems to be getting more difficult)….I couldn’t even purchase our rodeo tickets this year! Nope! They wouldn’t sell them to me. I was told I would have to purchase a Fair Ticket also in order to gain entrance into just the rodeo.

Now, don’t get me wrong, I have enjoyed my fairs in the past. But frankly, these here old bones; and the bunch I now hobble with these days rather than run; well, we can barely stay awake past 9 pm. I am sure none of us will be attending the Fair after the rodeo is over. I will probably have to take a nap earlier in the day just to make sure I can make it through the bullriding events.

Of course, the rodeo is by no means boring and I will not be falling asleep if I do indeed get to purchase our tickets to attend. It’s not that the rodeo isn’t worth the additional price of that fair pass. It just seems to be a principle we are dealing with.

Sure, I understand, folks buy a rodeo only ticket and then sneak into the fair afterwards. But my simple point here is that there are quite a big handful of retirees/senior cowboys/Old Timers who are willing to pay additional for a special Senior Old Timers Rodeo Pass, but not willing to pay for Fair tickets. Help us out here! We have earned the right to enjoy the last few years of our lives but it would seem there always comes another hitch in the gitty up. Can’t we be given a privilege for who we are at this age? Why not develop a Senior Citizens pass for rodeo tickets?

We are not the ones sneakin’ into the Fair after rodeo performances.

Without a provision being written for us ole ones, I fear we may have just lost another fading joy our lives have enjoyed many a winter here cuz these ole cowboys/girls will not purchase a fair ticket just to go to the rodeo!

Are there any others in agreement? Sr. Citizen Rodeo Tickets ONLY!

Robin Hart