LETTER: Here We Go Again

Another school has been shot up by another unstrung person and another kid has been hazed to death, so a new push is on to bring in federal laws against all of it. Neither is this legal nor is it possible. Therefore, we just need to stop the noise and end the nonsense.

Go back to the Constitution. Federal law ensures me the right to own enough weapons and ammo to defend myself and my property. I can find nothing in the Constitution to stop me from shooting you or killing you by any means. That’s because it’s a State’s Rights issue and not a federal problem.

Federal government was set up to be narrow in laws and thin on judgments purposefully. That “purpose” is to get them out of my affairs, and to hold taxes low, which gets them out of my pocket. The rulings that attempt to keep questionable weapon-wielding people out of our social structure are state mandated. That’s why if you kill somebody by any means, you go to a real prison in a State Facility, not to a federal vacation with Martha.

One of the problems I see just right off the top is our lack of intent and ability to enforce the rules and laws already on the books. Not only gun regulations, but laws in general about everything.

To end, I have a question. How can these blue-collar work-a-day families of these thousands of school-skipping children suddenly afford days in Tallahassee and trips to D. C., with hotel rooms and restaurant meals and TV adds and costs and expenses etc. etc. Who’s paying for all of this?

Esther Ramos