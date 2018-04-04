Mesquite Chamber To Host Health & Wellness Expo

Share this article:

By JEANETTE SHAMBAUGH

Moapa Valley Progress

The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce is holding its first annual Health & Wellness Expo on Wednesday, April 4 from 3:00-6:00 pm. The Expo will be held at the Mesquite Recreation Center located at 100 W. Old Mill Rd. in Mesquite. All are invited to attend and the event is free.

The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce will be hosting this event to offer the community a variety of healthy lifestyle options to enjoy. Vendors will teach and offer ways to help attendees enhance a healthy lifestyle and to live their very best life. Expo attendees can visit a wide variety of exhibits from acupuncture to eye care; electric bikes to public transit; health insurance to retirement planning; hearing to healthy living information and much more.

Presentations will also be offered throughout the expo from local doctors to provide up-to-date medical information on their areas of service.

Dr. Stephanie Nainani will be presenting from 3:00 – 3:30 pm. Nainani is an Obstetrician and Gynecologist at Mesa View Hospital. She is new to Mesquite and is taking new patients.

From 4:30-5:00pm Dr. Mekdelawit Aschenaki, a cardiologist who practices full-time at Mesa View Hospital, and is also taking new patients, will give participants a perspective from a Cardiologist point of view.

Deborah Campbell of Fitness and Fun, will follow at 5:00 pm.

Dr. Joyce Brown will end the day with a presentation about Stress & Grief Relief beginning at 5:30 pm.

The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce is also encouraging event-goers to bring canned food donations during the expo to benefit the local food bank.

For more information about the Health and Wellness Expo, or on how to become a vendor, contact the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce at 702-346-2902 or email info@mesquitenvchamber.com