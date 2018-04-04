VFW To Hold Open House and Outreach Fair

Share this article:

By JEANNETTE SHAMBAUGH

Moapa Valley Progress

The V.F.W. Post 8336 (Veterans of Foreign Wars) will be hosting an open house and veterans outreach fair on Saturday April 7 from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm at the Post Home at 324 N. Whitmore St. in Overton. All are invited.

Part of the fair will be focused toward local veterans. The event will offer a variety of trained professionals on site who can help veterans identify programs and benefits for which they may be eligible. These experts can also to assist veterans in enrolling for those benefits at no cost. All veterans are welcome and will be eligible to receive information.

Nevada Programs for veterans, veteran’s benefits to community and families, VA Healthcare enrollment, Military legal assistance (pro bono) along with PTSD and veteran death survivor counselling are just some of the services that will be available during the fair.

But the fair will offer more than just veteran’s information. The local post is also holding a community-wide open house at the event. The general public will be welcome to tour the newly renovated Post Home building. V.F.W post members its Auxiliary members and volunteers have been diligently working to renovate the 67-year-old stone building and bring new life to the facility. Along with volunteers and donations they have put countless hours of work and spent over $4,000 on renovations.

Community members can stop by, bring the whole family and enjoy free lunch from 11am – 1pm.

The Post Home has also opened its doors to the public to rent the facility for events. For more information about this, contact Bruce Hollinger at 702-308-1696.