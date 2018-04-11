LETTER: Limit Vs. Required

Share this article:

Speed limit signs are just that! They limit the maximum not the minimum speed. A safe and reasonable speed depends on the road condition, weather, obstructions and hazards.

In the Moapa Valley complex the most common hazards are farm equipment, ATVs, livestock, children, pedestrians, bike riders, skate boarders, horseback riders, blind intersections and obnoxious drivers.

Sixty seven years ago, as I prepared for my first driver’s license, a wise man told me three things which guided me as a driver:

1. The one thing that will always govern your speed is the vehicle ahead of you.

2. You can follow the rules and regulations of the road and be right but dead right.

3. A safe and good driver is attentive, observant, heedful and courteous.

I would like to set 6 miles as the distance from point A (Logandale post office) to point B (Overton post office) to calculate the time it would take at 35 and 55 mph (constant speed).

1. At 35 mph will take 1 min. 42.6 sec/mile or 10 min. 26 sec/6 miles.

2. At 55 mph will take 1 min. 5.46 sec/mile or 6 min. 33 sec/6 miles.

3. At 35 mph it will take 3 min. 53 sec longer; however, the two 35 mph and one 45 mph speed zones will decrease the difference as will the 5 major curves. Combined the difference may be 3 min. or less.

Is this minute fraction of time worth the emotional anguish and physiological stress? I think not!

Slow down, and calm down, and make a safe and legal pass. Smile and wave as the person may be a friend, future friend, relative or future relative. Who knows – The Shadow knows!

I could be wrong now but I don’t think so!

Dr. Philip A. Long