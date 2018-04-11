LETTER: To Post Or Not To Post?

Share this article:

I warned everybody years ago that this would happen. You heard, but you did not listen.

So now we’re blaming Facebook for using and selling the data from us, that we willingly gave to them to use and to sell. How do we think we can draw an imaginary line in the ethereal sand and say “no” on the one hand; then continue being excited by more and more “likes” and “retweets” on the other?

There is no such thing as privacy. Anybody and anything at any time is equal to everybody and everything at all times.

It’s time to get off the fantasy ride and come back to real life. How can a society of alleged adults still not know these things? I say “alleged” because people in their thirties and forties who can’t tell the difference between real life and Facebook might not be proven to be adults.

There is no such thing as security. How many really secure websites are there? The CIA? DMV? Amazon? No. They have been hacked and the information therein has been both sold and traded. It’s just what hackers do. We willingly handed all of our secrets, if you will, over to them.

Then there is big brother. He is much worse and more prevalent than all the rest. There is simply no way to close Pandora’s box now. I told you guys this years ago.

Plus, you know there is something terribly wrong when Zuckerberg shows up in a navy blue Armani and a necktie. How many of you saw that?

Esther Ramos