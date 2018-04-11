Mesquite Chamber Holds Health & Wellness Expo

Share this article:

By JEANETTE SHAMBAUGH

Moapa Valley Progress

The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce held its 1st annual Health & Wellness Expo on Wednesday April 4. All the northeast Clark County community residents were invited. Hundreds of attendees enjoyed a variety of free health and wellness screenings as well as expert advice from local doctors and wellness vendors.

The afternoon was filled with health and wellness information as well as free screenings. Screenings were provided for blood pressure, Oxygen levels, vision, glucose and skin cancer by Mesa View Medical Staff and doctors. The Health & Wellness Expo also offered services for health insurance eligibility, retirement planning, public transit and even acupuncture.

Educational presentations were given from the experts themselves throughout the entire event. Dr. Aschenaki a cardiologist and Dr. Nainani, OB/GYN, both on staff at Mesa View Regional Hospital, gave presentations and introduced themselves to the community. They shared the importance of preventative health.

Dr Nainani is new to Mesquite and is passionate about women’s health. She believes it is never too late to be your healthiest self and is very excited to be taking new patients at Mesa View.

Deborah Campbell is an ISSA Certified Fitness Trainer from Fitness & Fun, she provided guests an in-depth look at all the benefits of having a personal trainer: from nutritional coaching, accountability, motivation and personal exercise programs. Campbell has a passion for fitness and created her company to help others along their own fitness journeys. She provides the following in depth services: personal training, nutritional coaching, motivation and support. To get more information you can visit her website www.teamfitnessandfun.com.

The expo ended with Dr. Joyce Brown speaking about stress and grief relief. She provided guests with tips and ways to manage these things from her new book. Brown shared her own near-death experience with attendees. She is a survivor herself and has used her techniques to move through her grief and hopes to provide others with support. She said that shse has a passion to give hope to those who think life is not worth living. She has written a book call “God’s Heavenly Answers” giving readers detailed motivation and stress and grief relief for living.

The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce hosted over 30 different vendors for patrons to visit enjoy.

Expo attendee Halina Alinissis received a free acupuncture session from Energetic Health Acupuncture. “The Health and Wellness Expo was a very important event,” she said. “I not only received very important health screenings and advice, I also tried acupuncture for the first time and it completely worked! I look forward to coming again.”