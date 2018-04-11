Zephyr Singers To Perform The Sounds Of Broadway

Share this article:

By CATHERINE ELLERTON

Moapa Valley Progress

The Old Logandale School will be ringing with the sounds of the musical theatre as the Zephyr Singers perform their annual Spring Concert on Saturday, April 21 at 7:00 pm. During this free concert, this local ensemble will share with the audience music that has been popular from Broadway to the movies to the concert stage.

The dark, intriguing story of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Charles Hart’s “Phantom of the Opera” brings a deeper resonance to the stage as the musical genius found at the Opera Populaire share the “Music of the Night” and “All I Ask of You.” This musical is considered Broadway’s longest running show.

Meredith Wilson’s “Till There Was You” tells of the magic of love found in “The Music Man.”

Then the stirring story of Don Quixote and his squire Sancho Panza, who fight windmills, as imagined by Mitch Leigh and Joe Darion brings the heart-warming song “Impossible Dream” to the stage from the musical “Man of La Mancha.”

The Cliffrose String Quartet will join the Zephyr Singers concert with a tribute to Cole Porter. This talented String Quartet is made up of Barry Bowers (viola), Brent Pettit (cello/bass), Josephina Romero (violin II) and Walter White (violin I). Porter’s popular “Night and Day,” “Begin the Beguine,” and “I Get A Kick Out Of You” will be on the playbill.

The quartet will be followed by a newer musical “Wicked” with music and words by Stephen Schwartz. This tells the untold backstory of the witches of Oz and how a friendship is developed in “For Good.”

“West Side Story” written by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim tells the story of the rivalry between The Jets and The Sharks in New York City’s Upper West Side. It tells of joy “America” and a love for “Maria” that conquers all “Tonight.”

The 1959 Broadway opening of “The Sound of Music” introduced the audience to the Von Trapp family’s story. This Rodgers and Hammerstein musical has enjoyed a successful run ever since.

“The Sound of Music” medley will take the audience on a journey of Maria Von Trapp’s “Favorite Things” which includes “Climbing Every Mountain.” The music has been recently inducted into the Library of Congress, National Recording Register.

This concert will offer an evening of nostalgia, fun and popular musical theatre stories for the audience.

These performances are sponsored in part by MVPAC, Individual Partners for the Arts which include Nevada Arts Council, America First Credit Union, Grant and Laurel Bushman, Moapa Valley Telephone Company, Dr. Lance K. Robertson, Moapa Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Board of County Commissioners.