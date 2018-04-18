CSN Mesquite To Offer Basic EKG-Telemetry Tech Class

Share this article:

The College of Southern Nevada in Mesquite is offering a noncredit Basic EKG-Telemetry Tech class during the month of May.

This course is designed to prepare students for employment as a monitor-telemetry technician. Participants will receive theoretical and practical instruction designed to identify normal EKG rhythms vs. lethal and potentially lethal rhythms similar to those occurring in an ICU setting.

Participants must attend all sessions and pass the final exam with a 75% or higher to acquire a Certificate of Completion and the continuing education hours. A book is included in the course. Purchase of EKG calipers is also recommended.

The class is scheduled for Monday, May 14, Wednesday May 16, Wednesday May 21, Thursday May 23.

The time on each of these days is from 2:00-6:00 pm. The cost of this course is $159 (plus $10 for calipers).