Fair Flourishes Despite Wind-Blast

Share this article:

By CHARLENE PAUL

Moapa Valley Progress

For those who took the Dare to Fair, this year’s Clark County Fair did not disappoint. Even with gusty winds that kicked up some dust and tousled hair in the first few days of the event, things calmed down by the weekend and the crowds came.

“Overall, attendance was pretty similar to last year,” said Fair Manager Kevin Willard. “Saturday’s attendance was probably the largest since 2008.”

Attendance was noticeably low on Wednesday and Thursday when the high winds played havoc on the fairgrounds. Wind gusts on those days reportedly topped 41 mph, according to the local Overton Power District weather station. Friday was also breezy, but cool and attendance started to rebound.

But Saturday weather was perfect, with a mild temperature and only a slight pleasant breeze. And the crowds packed the fairground throughout the day.

This year, the fair began working with a new ticketing agency and exact attendance numbers were not yet available in time for this week’s press deadline.

Attendance for the 2018 Wrangler Million Dollar Pro Tour Rodeo was down slightly on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, but Saturday’s show was sold-out.

“People know that no matter which night they attend, they will see world champions competing in our rodeo,” said Willard. “We have one of the top 25 rodeos in the nation.”

Brown’s Amusements carnival was once again a huge hit. They wrapped up a carnival date in Yuma, Arizona around midnight on Tuesday and traveled through the night to set up and be ready for opening day on Wednesday in Logandale. “It really is quite a feat when you think about it,” explained Willard.

The Wildlife Tent drew crowds with their archery range and big game raffle, along with exhibits and other Department of Wildlife agencies.

The entertainment and food vendor offerings were unrivaled. “I think this year we had the best entertainment we have ever had,” exclaimed Willard when asked about entertainment venue attendance. “The seats were filled on a consistent basis. We really received a lot of positive feedback. And the food offered by a bevy of vendors, as always, was a big hit.”

The action in the Livestock Pavilion was something you just had to see to believe. Missy Hardy, CCJLA Secretary, said that there was a twenty-percent increase in exhibitors. This year, there were 51 steers, compared to the typical 30 to 35 in years past.

But that wasn’t the only amazing thing that happened in the Big Barn. According to Missy, something enchanting happened during the auction. Missy’s husband Justin, CCJLA Vice President, was recently diagnosed with a particularly aggressive form of multiple sclerosis. “One of the coolest things I have ever seen was that almost every single kid who showed an animal donated portions of their auction proceeds to Justin and our family,” Missy Hardy said. “Some of them even donated their extra animals to us as a fundraiser.”

Donating their extra animals meant that the kids wouldn’t be able to go on to Reno and show their animals at the Reno State Fair, Hardy explained. For them, this was the end of the line.

“But they rallied together and showed so much love to our family, and we are so grateful,” Hardy continued. “They were super generous. It was magical. It was just cool to be in the Big Barn this year.”

Many attendees questioned the increased admission cost of attending the fair. Fair admissions rose this year from $10 at the gate to $15. But even at that rate, the Fair comes at a great entertainment value, Willard said.

“We try to make sure our attendees get as much bang for their buck as possible,” said Willard. “For the price of a movie ticket, you are able to enjoy an entire day and evening of endless entertainment rather than just two hours.”

Many people in attendance commented on the fact that there was just too much to do and see in one day, Willard said.

The Clark County Fair is a private, nonprofit organization that receives less than ten percent of its necessary operating funds from the county, Willard explained.

“A lot of fairs in other places are put on by their county and are funded with public funds,” explained Willard.

Tent rental, porta-potties, and hundreds of other incidental costs all add to the price of putting on a quality fair that offers something for everyone, Willard said.

Willard said that one exhibitor, who travels from fair to fair, commented to him that he couldn’t believe how supportive everyone was on the local level. Willard agreed.

“I just want to say a heartfelt thanks to everyone who supports and volunteers year after year to make sure the Clark County Fair is the best it can be,” Willard said. “Without the support of the entire community, friends and neighbors, it just couldn’t happen.”

So, although the April winds howled a bit, those who took the ‘Dare to Fair’ went away with memories of being part of something truly grand.

A Final Look At The 2018 Fair…