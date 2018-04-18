LETTER: Update U.S. Privacy Laws?

Share this article:

Are you kidding me? That ship has sailed. There’s no privacy anymore. Not for years now. Stop the madness! No new laws!

Education is the answer; the real answer. But to be educated, one first needs the ability to think in straight lines, not in bits and bites. To use the current vernacular, to “stream” logic with no commercial content interruptions.

When we give away our information, we our lose control and our privacy at the moment we push “send”.

It started back in the 1930’s when the Social Security Act was first passed. It was written up and went to be voted on by Congress, and it failed, because it was an impeachment against the citizens to be tracked and monitored. Also, it didn’t help that it was called the S.S.A., given the historic German “SS” brutalities of the day.

So it was rewritten with language that would only allow the social security number to be used in tracking our career incomes as a constant, for retirement benefits. What a concept! Gee wouldn’t that be nice! Yet I don’t know why we believed the government would be truthful with this law, when they have lied about so many others.

How many people felt personal pain when our banks and our doctors put all of our names, addresses, birthdays, bank accounts, illnesses, social security numbers, credit ratings, medicines, blood type, etc., etc., onto the internet without our written permissions to do so? How many went in and caused a stir by chastising the people we held in charge of our details (privacy included), on the day we discovered they had broadcast all of these details out over the internet for public consumption? Now we collectively wish those things had not been disclosed, making this an example of far too little, way too late.

The old adage of “an ounce of prevention” being worth “a pound of cure” won’t work here. All of the “cure” in the world cannot possibly repair the damage we have done. We have to pay attention to our daily disclosures.

Esther Ramos