Livestock Auction Touched By Generosity

Share this article:

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

It is not uncommon to see a few tears shed as the Saturday afternoon Clark County Junior Livestock Associaton (CCJLA)Auction draws near. Kids who have spent months pouring time and energy into livestock projects, often feel emotional when they whisper a farewell to their animals as they go to auction. But this year’s auction had even more of an emotional dimension. Turned out many of his year’s tears were from joy, humility and gratitude.

Saturday’s auction saw hundreds of 4-H and FFA members, their parents, buyers, and other members of the livestock community band together to support one of their own.

CCJLA Vice-President Justin Hardy was recently diagnosed with a particularly advanced and aggressive multiple sclerosis. As a father to three young children, Hardy has not only accumulated some significant medical bills, but the disease has also affected his ability to work. The livestock community saw that need and wanted to help.

Exhibitors were given the opportunity to donate the value of one pound’s worth from their auctioned animal to the Hardy family. For example, if an animal sold for $5/lb, the young exhibitor could donate $5 to the cause. Although completely voluntary, almost every one of more than 200 exhibitors chose to donate the value of a pound to the family. Many opted to donate even more.

What’s more, some who had raised alternate animals, opened their hearts and donated their entire second animal to the Hardy family, straight up, for the auction. There was an entire pig and several donated goats that were sold sold with 100% of the proceeds going straight to the Hardy family. The sacrifice of these exhibitors did not go unnoticed by the bidders in the audience who supported their generosity. Those donated animals ended up auctioning for far over the market price, even up to $29/lb in one case.

The Hardy family was deeply touched by the generosity and love shown to them. Justin’s wife, Missy Hardy, who also serves as CCJLA Secretary had eyes filled with tears of gratitude at what the buyers and exhibitors had done that day. “It’s magical!” she said. “It really shows the kind of family that CCJLA is. We are so grateful for all the exhibitors and buyers who we feel gave us a piece of their hearts as well as their monetary support.”

This year’s auction was a great success! A total of 213 animals were sold. It was a 20 percent increase over last year’s auction.

The Grand Champion beef was exhibited by Tatyana Bullock and purchased by Frontier Ag Services and the Ron Lewis Memorial for $8.50/lb. The Reserve Champion beef was exhibited by Nateya Rider and was also bought by Frontier Ag Services and the Ron Lewis Memorial for $7/lb. The Grand Champion lamb was exhibited by Anna Stratton and purchased by Jared Tom for $10.50/lb, with the Reserve Champion lamb being exhibited by Elayna Sosa and purchased by the Ron Lewis Memorial for $10/lb.

The Grand Champion goat was exhibited by Skyla Johnson and was purchased by Twisted G Enterprises for $13.25/lb, with the Reserve Champion goat exhibited by Anna Stratton and purchased by Griffith Feed for $10.50/lb. The Grand Champion swine was exhibited by Gracie Herring and purchased by CNS Companies for $6.50/lb, and the Reserve Champion swine was exhibited by Weston Munns and purchased by Wheeler Electric for $9/lb.

Including the money from the benefit animals, this year’s auction brought in a total of $508,378.75. The average price for beef per pound was $4.42; the average price per pound for lambs was $9.16; the average price per pound for goats was $12.45, and the average price for swine per pound was $5.65.

The auction was by no means the only excitement that happened in the barn last week.

Wednesday saw hundreds of FFA kids from all over the state come to the fair to compete in the state livestock judging contest. 4-H kids were also invited to participate in the contest and the 4-H skill-a-thon held later that day.

On Thursday the market judging contest was held. Friday the exhibitors competed in the showmanship judging event.

This year’s judge was Chris Mullinix, Animal Science professor at Kansas State University. Mullinix took the time to let each showman know how they could improve. He always left with a compliment on what they did well or what he liked about their animal, no matter how low or high it ended in the contest placing.

“This show is really characterized by the passion, enthusiasm, and competitiveness shown by the young people,” Mullinix said. “That’s what made it special to be able to spend these last two days working with them. I am very impressed as well with the awesome leadership I have seen here.”

A host of other notable awards were given during the week. The All-Around Showman award went to Anna Stratton, Shayla Wolfley, and Layla Moncrief. Round Robin Champion went to Tatyana Bullock, Shayla Wolfley, and Fallon Yardley. The Livestock Judging Champions were Anna Stratton, Iain McMurray, and Sierra Wolfley.

This year’s newest contest highlighted kids showing animals born in Clark County. The winner of the beef division was Gavin Henrie with a steer from the Moapa Valley FFA Ag Farm; Grant Henrie with a lamb bred by Nathan and Deborah Henrie; AJ Paice with a goat bred by Maggie McMurray; and Sierra Burgess with a pig bred by R&B Show Pigs.