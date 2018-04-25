City of Mesquite To Hold Annual Celebration

Share this article:

By WESLIE STRATTON

Moapa Valley Progress

The 34th annual Mesquite Days celebration is set to take place May 2-6 featuring activities for the whole family.

Festivities begin at 5 p.m. on Wednesday with carnival games, a bounce house and mechanical bull as part of Old Fashioned Family Fun Night at the Mesquite Old Mill Park located to the left of the recreation center.

“It’s a totally free night for people,” Mesquite Days Parade Chairman Beth Caplinger said.

“There will be handmade ice cream, burgers and hotdogs from the city,” she said of the BBQ that begins at 6 p.m.

Adult and youth tug of war competitions will take place beginning at 6:30 p.m. along with other races and challenges including an egg spoon race, sack race, water balloon toss, baseball throw, wheelbarrow race and more.

New to Mesquite Days this year is a Historical Walking Tour which will encompass education on historical structures around town. The tour will begin at the Virgin Valley Museum and will run from 9-10 a.m. on Thursday and Friday.

The Mesquite Days Carnival will open on Thursday at 5 p.m. and will run along with vendor booths Friday-Sunday.

All day carnival passes will be available on location for $30 or in advance at the Rec Center for $20 cash only.

“You can get into the carnival for free but rides must be purchased,” Caplinger said. “A pass lets you ride the rides all day any day you pick.”

Saturday’s events begin at 7 a.m. with the Mayor’s Pancake Breakfast at the Family Heritage Park located at 100 N Arrowhead Lane. The free breakfast will be available until 8:30 after which the parade will begin at 10 a.m.

According to Caplinger the parade floats will consist of representatives of local businesses, schools and organizations including a Wells Fargo stage coach and horses.

Other activities that can be enjoyed throughout the celebration include cowboy poetry, dance groups and live music. A full schedule of events can be found on the Mesquite Recreation Center Facebook page www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVRecreation.