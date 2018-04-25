Cub Scouts Have a Blast at Day Camp

Share this article:

By CHRISTOPHER KING

Moapa Valley Progress

Local Cub Scouts descended on the Moapa Recreational Center and adjoining Ron Lewis Park for their annual Day Camp on April 20-21. According to supervising Boy Scouts of America representative Willie Frehner, 11 Packs of Cub Scouts, totaling over 150 boys attended the Day Camp.

This was an officially sanctioned Cub Scout camp and was open to all Cub Scouts, although most of the packs that attended were local cubs. The camp took place over two days, with 3 one hour long rotations on Friday followed by 6 rotations plus a lunch on Saturday.

The weather was absolutely perfect for the Cub Scouts, sunny but not too hot. There was enough of a breeze that kept things cool without disrupting any of the activities. The Cub Scout Packs took full advantage of the good conditions and had a wonderful camp.

This year’s camp provided all of the attending cubs a lot of fun and exciting activities. The goal of the camp was to give the young boys new skills that they could take with them after the camp was over and use in everyday life.

There were eleven rotations which included woodworking, leatherwork, BB gun target shooting, rock climbing, sling shots, archery and blind baseball.

Blind baseball is exactly what it sounds like: the cubs were blindfolded and tried to hit a ball that beeped and use their other senses to play baseball.

“It is for handicap awareness,” explained Frehner.

As amusing as it was to watch them play, it was a great experience for kids to understand what some people go through on a daily basis. It also gave them a chance to use their other senses to overcome their lack of sight.

All the scouts got to experience all of the stations. While they appeared to have fun at all the stations, the rock climbing and the archery range appeared to be the favorites, followed by sling shots.

Cub Scout Coltyn Zamito said, “My favorite activity was archery and gaga ball! The entire camp was fun.”

The indoor activities were a hit as well, the woodworking included building model airplanes, they also made paper airplanes and got to test how far the planes could fly. The scouts all had a great time racing their planes and finding out which planes flew the farthest.

The camp ran smoothly as all the activities kept the scouts engaged and entertained. The weather cooperated and over 100 people volunteered to help with the Day Camp. “Cub Scouts is all about having fun, and these kids had a lot of fun this year” Frehner said.