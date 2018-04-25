Local FFA Kids Attend State Convention

Share this article:

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

The Moapa Valley High School FFA Chapter recently earned some top awards at their state convention and competition held March 20-23 at the University of Nevada Reno. This year’s state competition team consisted of many first year students who have worked hard all year preparing and practicing to be able to compete in a host of Career Development Events (CDE’s).

This year local FFA Adviser Denise O’Toole took twenty-three students to state. She said that she was pleased with how the chapter did overall, especially considering how young many of her teams were.

This year’s Milk Judging team placed second overall in the state. O’Toole considered this a major accomplishment given it is a relatively new field for MVHS students. Team members Kelly Robison, Gavin Henrie, Tatyana Bullock, and Hayley Hall judged several aspects of milk and cheeses.

“I am really excited about our second place finish in Milk Quality and Products,” O’Toole said. “This is the first year we have earned a medal in this event.”

The local chapter also had a first place team award in Homesite Soils Evaluation. That team consisted of Ryan McMurray, who also won first place high individual, Blake Bush, Mackenzie Kephart, and Shane Pulsipher.

They also won an overall third place in Land Judging with a team consisting of Hayley Hall, who also won third place high individual; Shane Pulsipher, 4th place individual; Ryan McMurray; and Mackenzie Kephart. Both of these competitions happened earlier this year, but were officially awarded at the state convention.

The MVHS Ag Mechanics team also had an impressive overall 4th place by team members Rowdey Blackwell, Cropper Henrie, Logan O’Toole, and Will Dalley.

The local chapter also won 4th overall in the state with their Best Informed Greenhand Team made up of Mackenzie Kephart, Dally Barlow, Cropper Henrie, Avery Stratton, and Maddy Frederick.

The convention also recognizes individuals who have earned different degrees through the years. This year Moapa Valley FFA had one member who earned her State Degree. Junior Shyanne Matheson had to earn and invest $2,000 in a Supervised Agricultural Project, do 25 hours of community service, and attend five events above the chapter level. Matheson’s achievement earned her a special recognition pin.

Students had a great time and agreed that it was a good learning experience.

Chapter Vice-President Makae Pulsipher said, “The schedule this year was busier than usual with not as much downtime. I think that was good because we got to experience so much more.”

Pulsipher also attended the “Teach Ag” workshop where one activity was to draw a picture of the characteristics she thought a perfect ag teacher should have without using words. Pulsipher said that she and her partner Shyanne Matheson drew a teacher with big ears for listening, no smile because they need to be stern but with happy eyes, strong arms to lead with, a green thumb, and a lightbulb for good ideas. When they got their picture done and other members from the state looked at their picture, they all pointed out that coincidentally it looked exactly like Mr. O’Toole.

Denise O’Toole was pleased with how the chapter did at the competition and is looking forward to a bright future with these students.

“Our teams did great this year, especially since it was the first year for so many students,” she said. “There are so many opportunities in FFA and we are already looking forward to being more competitive next year.”

Chapter President Tatyana Bullock agreed, saying, “I really thought we were better prepared this year, which made it a lot of fun when we went to compete. I’m extremely proud of my chapter and all the hard work they devoted this year.”

Students interested in being a part of FFA should sign up for an agricultural class or contact Denise O’Toole for more information at otooldm@nv.ccsd.net.