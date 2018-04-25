Moapa Neighborhood Is First On MVT’s Fiber List

Share this article:

By MIKE DONAHUE

Moapa Valley Progress

Residents of Henrie Road in Moapa have earned the distinction of being the first in line to get fiber optics installed in their homes, according to Brad Lyon, MVT president.

Lyon said the telephone company has started the design and has ordered the necessary materials.

“The materials we need are built to order which is why it typically takes us 6-8 months to complete a neighborhood,” Lyon said in an email. “Bringing fiber to your home takes time but we know it will be worth the wait. The first step is already underway.”

MVT had asked neighborhoods in Moapa and Moapa Valley to express their interest in fiber optics and Henrie Road was the clear winner.

“We drew up zones and said if we can get a certain percentage to sign up for fiber, that’s where we’ll build first,” Lyon said. Henrie Road filled the bill.

Fiber-optic connectivity is a big step for MVT, he said.

“Fiber optics is the next logical step for us to grow,” Lyon explained. “I think that we need to stay ahead with technology to stay relevant. It’s the Cadillac solution.”

Fiber optics offers users several advantages over DSL. It is a reliable, high-quality connection with Internet speeds up to 1 gig (1,000Mbps) or higher. There are other rewards as well.

“With traditional DSL the signal strength falls the farther the user is away from the switch,” Lyon said. “Fiber, however, doesn’t degrade as quickly, the speed doesn’t lessen and the bandwidth availability is much higher. Fiber reduces many issues users can experience on DSL.

“The more people we put on DSL, the greater the chance for interference,” he said. “Fiber is resistant to human or electrical interference.”

Fiber provides enough bandwidth so users can connect all their WiFi devices and there’s less frustration with the improved productivity. There is no data caps with fiber, there will be unlimited usage.

Lyon said MVT has a 10-year plan to have 95 percent of Moapa and Moapa Valley on fiber by 2026.

“We have fiber throughout the valley now (going down major corridors), we just need to install the last little piece, going into the home,” he said. “We’re probably 10 to 15 percent now.”

“Starting in May, you’ll see our construction crew in the Henrie Road area putting fiber optics into the ground,” Lyon said via email. “We will do our best to have as little disruption as possible. Give us a high-five when you see us and let us know how we’re doing. We will keep you posted as to the progress of this project and let you know what you can expect.”

MVT is encouraging those with questions to call 702-397-2601 or by email at customerservice@mvtel.com.

“If you’re ready for fiber, let us know,” he said. “If you sign up on our website, we’ll move it into your home for free.”

Lyon said studies have shown that installing fiber to a home increases its value an average of $5,000.