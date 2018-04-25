Moapa Resident Appointed To School Safety Task Force

Share this article:

By VERNON ROBISON

Moapa Valley Progress

A local resident has been appointed to a state-wide forum studying the important issue of security in schools. Moapa resident, Della Frank was named last month to the Nevada School Safety Task Force. Frank, a member of the Moapa Band of Paiutes, currently serves as the Project Facilitators for the Clark County School District Indian Education Opportunities Program.

As a taskforce member, Frank will join other stakeholders across the state, over the next few months, in coming up with ideas to improve school safety.

The taskforce was created last month in an executive order by Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval after the recent school shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

“School safety is one of the highest priorities for my administration,” Sandoval said in a press release about the state-wide group. “I am very pleased by the caliber of individuals who have agreed to serve our state on this task force.

The taskforce also includes school district superintendents, elected state officials, principals, teachers, school behavioral specialists, members of law enforcement, parents, student representatives and others.

Frank’s career has given her experience in areas that will suit her well for the task force. SHe worked for many years as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) at the Round Mountain Gold Corporation mine just north of Tonopah, Nevada. She also served as an Emergency Medical Services instructor for that area of Nye County. She now coordinates the Indian education program for all of Clark COunty.

“When I heard about the task force, I reached out to some people and let them know that I was interested in participating on it,” Frank said last week in an interview with the Progress. “I was pleased to be appointed.”

Frank said taht she hopes to bring a rural perspective to the task force. She believes that more attention needs to be paid to rural areas in this regard.

“I think back to that situation we had here in the 2013 flood when there was a lot of confusion and kids were stuck on buses and in schools with very little services or communication,” Frank said. “I just think that is just one case where it seems that the rural communities lack a lot of resources where it comes to emergency situations. I want to be a voice for rural areas.”

The task force is expected to review current laws and make recommendations on bill drafts and budgetary requests necessary to enact the recommendations. The group has until August 1 to draft the report and an action plan. The task force will convene on May 3.