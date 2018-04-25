MVHS Swim Teams Compete In Virgin Valley

Share this article:

By GANNON HANEVOLD

Moapa Valley Progress

The Moapa Valley High School boys and girls swim teams traveled to Mesquite last week for a mid-week meet with White Pine and the Pirates’ rivals hosting in Virgin Valley.

As the final scores were tallied, the Pirates boys and girls would both top White Pine by scores of 137-26 for the boys and 141-131 for the girls. As White Pine didn’t bring many swimmers, the Pirates were able to dominate that score while the scores in the matchup with the Bulldogs came down a bit closer.

For the girls, Moapa Valley wouldn’t pull off the victory, as Virgin Valley outscored the Pirates with a 140-93 final tally. This score came despite a pair of first place finishes and six second place slots at the end of the evening. Taking top spots were Hanna Schulthies, with a 1:31.36 time in the 100 meter backstroke, as well as Alexis Sawyer in the 500 meter freestyle, who finished with a 7:27.63. Schulthies’ time qualified her for regionals later this season. Some of the notable second place finishes came in all three relays, where the Bulldogs were able to help pull away. Individuals claiming second places throughout the day included Camille Hardy in the 100 meter breaststroke, Sara Mills in the 200 meter freestyle, and Jaci Holmes in the 50 meter freestyle. Despite some strong finishes, the Pirates couldn’t take the victory.

However, thanks to seven first places, the boys of Moapa Valley would leave enemy waters victorious. The Pirates’ 400 meter relay team, as well as both the 200 meter and 200 meter mixed relays all came out on top over the Bulldogs. Individually, Sam Jolley in the 100 meter backstroke, Chase LaCroix in the 50 meter freestyle, Tyler Holmes in the 500 meter freestyle, and Nathaniel Thompson in the 100 meter fly, all took top spots. Ultimately, the Pirates would narrowly eek out a 112-103 victory as a team. But some of the individual successes took the most hold for the meet.

Pirates’ head coach Erinn Thompson said that weather was a factor. She said “The wind was chilly but we still did have quite a few first, second, and third places.” She pointed to Sawyer’s narrow victory in the 500 meter freestyle as one of the standout performances of the evening. In the Pirates’ medley, Payten Peluaga swam the butterfly leg for the first time, and Thompson called her performance “fantastic”. On the boys’ side, she noted Nathaniel Thompson’s impressive time in the 100 meter fly, which she said “crushed” the qualifying time.

One interesting additional fact of this meet is that it is actually the first time in the history of the Moapa Valley swimming program that the team has been a part of a meet in Mesquite. However, lightning strikes twice as the Pirates head back for a second meet in Mesquite, on this Thursday, April 26.

Thompson hopes to see fans come out and support the Pirates in their late season push to improve their times and get better before those that qualified for regionals will have to step up to the task.