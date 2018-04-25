No One Asked Me But… (April 25, 2018)

Share this article:

By DR. LARRY MOSES

No one asked me but… I have really developed a dislike for my sprinkler system. Not only do I have to continually adjust and replace sprinkler heads, the system seems to have a mind of its own. It has been pointed out to me that we live in a desert and a man probably should not have a quarter acre of lawn. While I see the merit to this argument, my mid-west roots are deeply ingrained. If a person has a house on a lot, they should have grass to mow. Not that I mow my lawn. My lawn has been the source of income for a number of neighborhood youngsters over the twenty-seven years I have lived in the valley. My present lawn mower girl will graduate this year and go off to college. She is training her younger brother who will start middle school next year and, hopefully, I will have another seven years of lawn service.

I was, however, talking about my sprinkler system and the adventure of setting the heads to cover the entire lawn. The issue is that while setting one head, I am sprayed by the overlapping head. For two days I have been wet from this adventure and my heads are now all set until tomorrow when the system is turned on and at least one head will go rogue. It is kind of like having another child to deal with and this one is rebellious. However, at least for today, the heads are all working and all is right with the world.

No one asked me but… We live in the only state in the Union that has legalized prostitution in some counties. I guess it is great to be number one in something. In a day and age when the Me-too movement is alive and well, one might wonder how a state government can condone the selling of women to the highest bidder. I know it is a county option not a state law. However, only Washoe and Clark County have banned the practice. There is presently a petition drive in Nye and Lyon County to outlaw prostitution. If successful, eight of the 21 brothels in the state would be forced to close.

Dennis Hof, the owner of four brothels in Lyon County and two brothels in Nye County contends, and maybe rightly so, that legal brothels are safer for the customers and the prostitutes. I don’t believe anyone is blind to the fact that illegal prostitution runs rampant in Las Vegas. Las Vegas is one of the leaders in sex trafficking in the United States. Mr. Hof has stated “It’s not gonna go away. It’s just whether it’s in the hands of professionals and county benefits from it financially, or do you want it in the hands of criminals?” He compared brothels to Walmart or church as “no one forces you to go but if you need something you know where they are at. Live and let live.”

All of this information would be of little concern for the people of our valley other than the fact that Mr. Hof is seeking election to the Nevada legislature as a representative of this valley. His name will appear on the Republican primary ballot in June. As a registered independent I will be disenfranchised and not allowed to cast a ballot. I would, however, encourage everyone in this valley to keep in mind Mr. Hof’s profession. You might want to ask yourself: “Do I really want a man who makes his living literally on the backs of women representing me in the Nevada legislature?”

No one asked me but… Yesterday students across the nation again walked out of classes to protest “gun violence” on campus. This is the second walk out in the last month. One begins to question if the walk out is about gun violence or whether it is just a chance to get out of class. I must admit that I am old and grew up in a time when children were told what to do and not catered to. Of course my time as a youngster without adult responsibilities ended at 18 when I left high school. My graduation gift was a set of luggage from my father and my mother packed it and I was sent off with the loving reminder I was welcome to visit anytime I liked.

Less than sixty percent of the teenagers of high school age actually graduated in 1958. Yes! That was sixty years ago. Yes! That does make me old. The other 40 percent were already in the work force. I remember a friend who dropped out of school and got a job so he could buy a silver 1957 Chevrolet convertible. He was the envy of all us who stayed in school.

Those who went on to college for the most part either dropped out and went to work or completed college delaying their entry into the world of complete responsibility by four years.

In 1960, as a college dropout, I completed my transition into the adult world in the recruit depot for the United States Marine Corp in San Diego, California.

I am well aware of the fact the American childhood has been extended into the twenties for this generation. This fact makes it difficult for me to take high school and even college students seriously as they do not take full adult responsibility but seek full adult privileges.

Students indicate that they are marching to stop the mass murder of students on campus. They believe this can only be done by confiscation of what politicians have labeled assault weapons. They attack the 2nd Amendment of the Constitution with little or no understanding of its purpose. They have also been highly active in destroying the 1st Amendment’s free speech clause. They champion their free speech right but protest the free speech of others. If you don’t believe this, try to deliver a defense of the 2nd Amendment or the Right to Life to one of these protest groups.

If these students want to really protect children from mass murder, they might want to walk in protest of American abortion laws that kill hundreds of thousand children in their mother’s womb each year. The most dangerous person to children in America today is the abortionist with a scalpel. If you want to see a real violation of the 1st Amendment free speech clause, try to communicate this to a group of those students who have walked out to protect the sanctity of life on the high school campus.

Thought of the week…Abortion is legal because babies can’t vote.

—Joseph Bonkowski