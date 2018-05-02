Banding Together To Help A Neighbor

Share this article:

By CHRISTOPHER KING

Moapa Valley Progress

Many people desire small town living for many reasons. But one of the most popular reasons to live in a small town is the sense of community. And last weekend many Moapa Valley residents demonstrated very admirably what coming together as a community looks like.

On Saturday, local residents filled up the Fine Arts Building at the Logandale Fairgrounds to help raise money for their neighbor Justin Hardy who was recently diagnosed with advanced multiple sclerosis.

This debilitating disease causes the body’s immune system to mistakenly attack parts of the central nervous system. That means that the life of the patient is turned virtually upside down. For Hardy, the diagnosis meant he could no longer work. He and his family were facing uncertainty of income, with a long list of medical bills.

That is where the community has stepped in to help their neighbor in need. During this year’s Clark County Junior Livestock Show, some of the young exhibitors donated their auction proceeds to the Hardy family.

But the generosity did not end there. Rather it amplified as the community organized a fundraiser dinner at the Fine Arts building on Saturday.

The building was filled with volunteers and people making donations. There was a bounce house for the kids. A raffle offered various prize items ranging from ball caps and dolls to knives and hunting rifles. Most importantly, there was great food for people to purchase, complete with great desserts and beverages.

Hardy had this to say about the fundraiser: “It is just amazing to see the community come together to help us out. There are some really great people here that are willing to help me and my family out. I just want to say thank you to everyone that was here tonight.”