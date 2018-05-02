LETTER: Nurses Inspire, Innovate, Influence

Share this article:

In recognition of National Nurses Week and National Hospital Week (May 6-12) I want to express my sincere appreciation to our nurses and all of our hospital team members who serve diligently each and every day!

As a community we thank you for your continued dedication to providing high-quality care and improving the overall health of our families, friends and neighbors in Mesquite and Moapa Valley.

The theme of National Nurses Week this year is “Inspire, Innovate, Influence.” In a time of significant change in health care, Mesa View Hospital nurses and hospital professionals continue to accept the challenge of finding innovative ways to provide exceptional care to our guests when many healthcare facilities across the country are closing their doors.

To the team members who welcomed our youngest newborn patient this year – Thank You! To our team members who cared for a loved one in the final precious moments of life – Thank You! To our team members who work tirelessly to provide 24/7 emergency services – Thank You! To the team members who have shared tears of joy and tears of anguish with a grieving family – Thank You!

During National Nurses and National Hospital week please join me in thanking the outstanding healthcare professionals in our community that give us the peace of mind to know that in our greatest time of need, they’ll be there.

Ned Hill

CEO

Mesa View Regional Hospital