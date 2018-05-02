LETTER: Thanks To The Caring Citizens Of Overton

Share this article:

Last week my partner Dave and I were on a motorcycle trip in Nevada. We were riding our 2002 Triumph Trophy, had just finished a tour of the Valley of Fire, and were on our way to Mesquite. Our bike broke down just outside of Overton.

We called our insurance company for roadside assistance (thank goodness for cellphones) and were advised that the tow truck, with a flatbed required to transport a motorcycle, would be sent from Las Vegas. We could expect it in about FOUR HOURS!

It was 98 degrees outside, with not a breath of wind. We each had a small amount of water left in our thermoses, and neither of us had anything to eat. We expected to be both hungry and thirsty during our wait on the side of the highway.

This was not the case. No fewer than 30 vehicles stopped to see if we were okay, to ask if we needed food or drinks, to offer lawn chairs, or a ride, or a tow somewhere. There were single men, grandmas, grandpas, single women, a couple of biker dudes in a half ton truck (who offered to try to fix our bike) and complete families. We got a ride into town (twice) for food and drinks, and one Good Samaritan even paid for our drinks (not necessary, but thank you so much!).

Our tow truck finally arrived about 9:30 that night, and we were dropped off at Eurocycle in Las Vegas, which provided us with excellent service. To the biker dudes in the pickup truck, there were missing bolts on the camshaft so it was good you didn’t try to fix it, but thank you anyway!

It wasn’t a lot of fun sitting on the highway for four hours in the blazing sun, and we were gladly on our way, taking with us unexpected gratitude to the people of Overton, and a restored faith in humanity.

Thank you, all!

Lois Henderson

Brandon, CA

Canada