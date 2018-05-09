Bustin’ The May Day Moves

Share this article:

By GABRIELLE SHIOZAWA

Moapa Valley Progress

Families and friends flocked to the fairgrounds last Friday for the annual Grant M. Bowler Elementary School May Day Dance Festival. After practicing their dance moves during their PE periods for weeks on end, the schoolchildren finally got to show off their skills in this annual community event.

Principal Shawna Jessen commented that while it is uncertain when exactly this time-honored tradition began in Moapa Valley, she does have photographic evidence of May Day dating back to 1901.

The fifth-graders began the program with a traditional braiding of the maypole. Once the poles were woven, a parent was invited to join each student in unbraiding it. Principal Jessen referred to this act as “one last bonding moment in elementary school” for the outgoing students and their parents.

Tinikling was the next dance performance for the fifth-graders. This traditional Philippine folk dance involves banging two poles on the ground while dancers rhythmically hop in between and outside of the rods.

In introducing the Early Learning preschoolers for the next act, Principal Shawna Jessen commented, “As much as I’m sad to see these fifth graders go, I’m equally excited to see these new ones come in!”

The preschoolers donned visors painted with sunny, tropical scenes for a cheerful performance of “If You’re Happy and You Know It.”

Next, the kindergarteners performed their traditional parachute dance. They lifted brightly colored parachute high in the air before popping inside of it, creating a tent. The kindergarteners took a break from their tricks to bust out moves to “Kids of the Future,” too. Girls in poodle skirts and boys with slicked-back hair took the stage next for the first-grade performance of “Yakety Yak.”

The second-graders were next to perform, donning flowy dresses and sombreros for their Mexican hat dance.

Dressed in denim, with red and blue kerchiefs around their necks, the third-graders took the platform to perform an exciting “Heel and Toe Polka.”

The final act was the fourth-grade performance of “Staying Alive.” This 70s-themed dance is a fan favorite, and for good reason; after performing once on their own, the fourth-graders invite school alumni and family members to participate in the groovy routine alongside them.

The event also featured the yearly Bowler PTO May Day Basket Fundraiser, in which a handful of baskets were raffled off to fund future student events. This year’s baskets featured a variety of themes such as summer fun, beauty, and car care.