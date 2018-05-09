LETTER: Double Standard

Share this article:

So now the President, (and his personal life from 10-20 years ago), is being attacked and inspected with venom and vigor, for decisions he made about his daily life and affairs way back then. This was at a time when he was responsible only to his stockholders and to his wife; and not to us.

Why is it suddenly daily front page news, given that we have had a sitting President who was conducting lewd, immoral, and unsanitary behaviors at his desk in the Oval Office, and yet to this day, is considered by some to be an upstanding citizen who was just misunderstood by those who are not sure what the definition of “is” is. I don’t get it. And the part I do “get”, I don’t like.

I was forced into seeing the need to respect the OFFICE of “President” even when the person using the office was “how’d that woman get in here?” Clinton. And even worse, when it was “you can keep your own doctor” Obama.

The news of the day should begin with improvements in our schools so our youth can hold their own in a world where we come in 30th and 27th in math and science proficiency, and not what new smut has been dug up about some tired old subject.

As long as China and Russia each have the ability to control and destroy our electrical grid from a satellite, I want to know what we’re doing about that instead.

-Esther Ramos