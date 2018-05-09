Local Youth Wowed By Kid Quill Performance

Share this article:

By GABRIELLE SHIOZAWA

Moapa Valley Progress

It was only eight months ago that hip-hop artist Kid Quill came out with “The Opener.” In this catchy ode to his days as a lead-in performer for other artists, he sings, “I’m just the opener, no one came to see me…I’m the first on stage, but they don’t know my name.”

Last Friday was a far cry from this old sentiment as fans flooded the MVHS Ron Dalley Theater to see Kid Quill perform. While much of the fan base came from Moapa Valley and its surrounding communities, fans also flew in from Phoenix and Los Angeles to take in the show and meet their favorite rapper.

The humble, down-to-earth Kid Quill delivered an intimate performance with what he refers to as “meeting the line.” This entails shaking hands, giving hugs, taking pictures and videos with fans, and personally interacting with the audience during the show.

The singer refers to this practice as a way to “break down any existing social boundaries and develop a sense of friendly intimacy between me and my audience.”

There were certainly no social boundaries when Kid Quill joined the crowd for a heartfelt performance of “The Opener.” This was easily the most moving part of the concert.

“I’m a kid from Indiana, and I’m here tonight because I believed in myself, you get what I’m saying?” shouted Kid Quill as he stood amidst his awestruck fans. “To any of you out there who are dream-chasing, don’t give up! Keep knocking on the door.”

Other songs performed by Kid Quill that evening included “Headphones,” “Small Talk,” and “White Shoes.” He also performed new, electric renditions of songs like Chance the Rapper’s “Sunday Candy” and Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself.”

Student Body President-elect Gannon Hanevold, who had a large part in bringing Kid Quill to Moapa Valley, had the honor of sitting onstage while the rapper performed Hanevold’s favorite song: “As Long As I’m Me.”

“When it comes to achieving my own goals, it’s always been a song I look to,” commented Hanevold after the event. “It speaks to keeping true to your roots and knowing no matter what happens, if you trust your gut, you’ll be okay. To share that moment with an artist and a person I admire was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

“The concert was just so much fun to be at,” added MVHS senior Chase LaCroix. “Kid Quill interacted so well with the audience and made it really special for each kid that was there.”

“I know I ain’t made it yet,” sang Kid Quill, “but I know you won’t forget the first time that you saw me tonight.”

Moapa Valley surely won’t forget the man who is more than just the opener.