Developer Discusses Latest Logandale Plans With Community

By VERNON ROBISON

Moapa Valley Progress

A number of community concerns were addressed in the newest version of a plan for a residential development proposed in the eastern part of Logandale. The developer of The Mesas Logandale project held a neighborhood meeting on Wednesday evening at the Moapa Valley High School where representatives laid out the revised plans and heard feedback from a group of about 75 attendees.

The development if proposed for 164 lots on 70 acres located roughly in the area south of Gubler and east of Yamashita in Logandale.

“In previous meetings about a year ago, we listened to the neighborhood and then went back to the drawing board to adapt our plan to what folks told us,” said Las Vegas attorney Bob Gronauer who represented the developer at the meeting. “It has not been easy, which is why it has taken us so much time to come back. We tried to take all of the comments back and address the major issues. Now we are here to show what we came up with.”

Gronauer made it clear that the developer had not yet filed an application with the county on the project. What’s more, nothing yet had been scheduled to be brought before the local Town Advisory Board or the County Commission, he said.

“Before filing a request, we wanted to bring this back to you again and address the high points,” Gronauer said. “Then the game plan was to see where we should go with this from there.”

The new proposal had significant changes compared to the first time it was presented back in May of 2016. At that time, the developer had brought a plan encompassing only 30 acres in the area. That plan proposed about 100 lots to be developed. This original plan would have required a non-conforming zone change since the County Land Use Plan designated no more than 2 units per acre on that 30 acre parcel. This idea faced stiff opposition from community members who were worried about such high densities in the area.

Later on, in the following year, a similar request came before the Moapa Valley Town Advisory Board. That plan was denied by the board because of similar concerns over density. But board members encouraged the developer to go back and work with the neighbors in the area on a solution that would work for both parties.

At last week’s meeting, Gronauer explained that the developer had formed a joint agreement with another land owner. In doing so the entity was able to put together a larger block of land, a total of 70 acres, to be included in the overall development.

This greater acreage allowed the developers to provide larger lots in certain areas to act as buffers to existing lots on the exterior perimeter of the development, Gronauer said. The lots along Gubler and along Claridge were designated as 3/4 acre lots in the plan. Half acre lots would predominate in the portion of the project west of Whitmore, and in a string along the west edge of Whitmore street just south of Claridge. On the interior eastern portion of the project, the lots would be smaller, at 10,000 square ft in size.

In answer to community input, all perimeter lots had also been planned to face out toward the streets. There would be no block walls surrounding the project, Gronauer said.

The development would offer buyers a number of different home styles. But all would be single-story structures between 1600 and 2100 sq ft in size, Gronauer said.

“We heard a lot of concerns about needing housing in the community that would be affordable to families,” Gronauer said. “So we have planned these to be priced in the 200s to start.”

Gronauer fielded several questions from attendees about infrastructure to serve the development and the surrounding area.

He explained that the Moapa Valley sewer system currently has a termination point at the nearby Moapa Valley High School. The developer would be required to extend that system up Yamashita to service the project.

Gronauer emphasized that existing property owners would not be required to hook into the sewer system at this time. If, however, their septic systems were to fail in the future, they would then be required to hook up.

The interior streets of the development are planned as public streets and would include sidewalks, gutters and street lights. The exterior streets of the development would also require paving. However, Gronauer explained that it was still an open discussion whether full urban offsites should be required on those exterior streets.

“A lot of people like to keep the rural standards out here and we are willing to work within that if that’s what the community wants,” he said.

Some in attendance asked about paved access to the development. Currently neither Yamashita nor Gubler is paved to connect up with the project. Gronauer explained that the developer would be required to complete a full traffic study for the area and then would fulfill whatever requirements were determined.

In response to questions on flood control, Gronauer explained that the developer would be required to do a full flood study of the area and install infrastructure to convey flood water through the project appropriately.

Some neighboring property owners asked about retaining ATV access through the development to the open public lands beyond. For north/south access, Gronauer said that the developers planned to speak with OPD officials on the possibility of a trail maintained along the above ground power line right of way that cuts through the project. As far as east to west access, Gronauer said that the developer is willing to discuss designating an ATV trail that crosses through the project. He suggested that the development planners research the community trail study to see what would be appropriate.

One neighboring resident doubted whether there would be a market for the new lots. She wondered where such an influx of people will be coming from, and asked where they would work if they moved to the community.

Gronauer responded that detailed market research had been done for the Logandale/Overton area by the developer. He said that there were several origins of growth to the area. First, commercial development along the I-15 corridor at Apex and the Speedway area in North Las Vegas would be a source of growth to the region. In addition, the Mesquite community is already growing fast and St. George is booming, Gronauer said.

“This area will be coming next,” he said. “There are housing needs to serve all of this demand from the people that want a small town quality of life and are willing to commute to have it. These homes would be priced specifically for that sector. If a project like this can beat Mesquite prices, those people will buy here.”