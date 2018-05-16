Drones coming to Alamo for 2-day race and expo

Share this article:

That buzz out there is the growing infatuation for drones and drone racing, and it will be on display in Alamo on May 18-19.

First person view (FPV) drone competition is growing in popularity all over the country. These events feature drone operators with first-person goggles connected to a camera mounted on their drones. They race by remote control through a track full of various obstacles. Spectators say the drones look like “a swarm of angry bees” as they maneuver through the courses.

The Lincoln County Authority of Tourism (LCAT) is partnering with the Las Vegas Drone & FPV club to create the inaugural Lincoln County Drone Expo and Alamo Shootout Races. Racers are invited to enter the Shootout, which has various prizes up for grabs, including $2,500 in cash. There will also be time allotted for open flying of drones of all varieties.

“We look forward to showcasing the many faces of drones,” said Las Vegas Drone and FPV Club president Chris Cernuto. “This event will cover all bases and offer fun for all.”

Individuals, with or without drone experience, are invited to come watch the races and try their hand at flying a drone. Experts will be on hand to show them how. Food, vendor, and information booths will also be set up next to the flying area.

“This will be a great event for both drone racers and the general public,” said LCAT president Marcia Hurd.

The event is billed as an outing an entire family can enjoy. It also highlights other activities available in Alamo, including the Pahranagat National Wildlife refuge and outdoor recreation.

The event will be at Pahranagat Valley High School. The micro drone cage and track, as well as booths, will be in the multipurpose room. Outdoor racing and flying will be outside on the football field. Doors open both days, Friday and Saturday, at 9 a.m. with check in and open practice beginning at 10 a.m. for the racers. Races start in the afternoon each day. Micro drone flying and booths will run all day until about 6 p.m.

Those interested in attending the event can learn more and register online at http://lincolncountynevada.com/lincoln-county-drone-expo/. Inquiries on sponsorship, booth reservation, or any other questions can be directed to Ben Rowley by calling (775) 962-2461 or emailing info@lincolncountynevada.com.

The drone expo is supported by the Nevada Commission on Tourism (NCOT) and the Lincoln County room tax fund.