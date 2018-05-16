Logandale Trails Looking For Junior Rangers

Share this article:

While some may have circled May 19 as a day to watch the Royal Wedding, intrepid kids will be joining BLM Las Vegas Field Office and Partners in Conservation (PIC) at Logandale Trails to become the area’s first Junior Rangers.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, kids will choose from five activities – OHV rider and safety, nature hike, desert tortoise, Tread Lightly and stewardship – to be a part of the inaugural class of sworn Junior Rangers. Kids five to eight must complete at least three activities and ages nine to 12 must complete at least five activities before the swearing in ceremony which will take place at 11:30 a.m. Each activity is expected to last about 20 minutes.

The event will mark the debut of the Logandale Trails Adventure Book and Junior Ranger program which introduces young adventurers to the lands and resources managed by the BLM. BLM Las Vegas Field Office and PIC partnered to create this innovative adventure book that highlights responsible recreation and natural resource protection in Logandale Trails.

Participants will meet at the main trailhead area (from Moapa Valley Blvd near the Logandale Post Office turn west on Liston Road; follow the road to the right and cross the railroad tracks; follow the road about 1.5 miles until the trailhead.)

Logandale Trails consists of 45,000 acres managed by BLM, Bureau of Reclamation and the State of Nevada.