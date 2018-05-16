No One Asked Me But… (May 16,2018)

Share this article:

By DR. LARRY MOSES

No one asked me but… Summertime is coming. Temperatures are reaching the triple digits. While I am probably one of the few people who loves post 100 degrees Nevada it never ceases to amaze me as I watch local weathermen on the news that they seem shocked at the rising temperatures. One must wonder where these people are from. It would be like a weather man in Green Bay, Wisconsin marveling at the fact that snow is going to fall in February.

An extreme heat warning was issued last week because the temperature reached 106 degrees. Anyone who has lived in the desert does not need a warning about heat of 106 degrees. That is not extreme; that is called a regular day in southern Nevada. Now if the temperature reaches 120 you might want to warn those visiting Las Vegas of the dangers of extremely heat. I believe locals understand that 120 degrees is hot. There are some things people should just know. It reminds me of the coffee cup on my desk. My wife picked it up at a Holiday Inn on one of our trips to Texas. It has a warning label that reads: “CAUTION, HOT, BUT YOU’RE SMART ENOUGH TO KN0W THAT.” When it is over 110 degrees you are smart enough to know that is hot. Locals should be glad for those few weeks of temperatures that reach 115-125; it helps keep the Californians out.

No one asked me but… As I write this column Mother’s Day is only two days away. Here are some of things only mothers can teach their children. I am not sure where I got this information for it is was collected over the years without recording who originally made the statement. However, I will still share them for I find there is a degree of truth in each of these.

A mother teaches the appreciation of a job well done: “If you are going to kill each other, do it outside. I just finished cleaning.” A mother teaches religion: “You better pray that will come out of the carpet.” A mother teaches logic: “Because I said so, that’s why.” “If you fall out of that swing and break your neck you are not going to the store with me.” A mother teaches foresight: “Make sure you wear clean underwear, in case you are in an accident.” A mother teaches irony: “Keep crying and I will give you something to cry about.” A mother teaches osmosis: “Shut your mouth and eat your supper.” A mother teachers behavior modification: “Stop acting like your father.” A mother teaches envy: “There a million of less fortunate children in this world who don’t have wonderful parents like you do.” A mother teaches anticipation: “You are going to get it when we get home.” A mother teaches about your roots: “Shut the door behind you. You weren’t born in a barn.” And finally, a mother teaches about justice: “One day you will have kids and I hope they turn out just like you.”

Mothers are God’s way of letting you know someone loves you no matter what.

No one asked me but…. I have a granddaughter graduating from high school in a few days. The Seniors at Moapa Valley High School will be celebrating successfully traversing Thirteen years of education. Indulge an old man as he dispenses some words of advice. Some of these thoughts are thoughts collected over 78 years and not sure which are mine and which belong to others that I have no reference for.

Life is a coin. You can spend it anyway you wish, but you can spend it only once. You need to select issues for which you will stand and are not open to debate. In these areas the decision is made once and therefore do not have to be revisited each time the issue is brought up. Does this smack of intolerance? You bet it does. The problem in the world today is not intolerance but is found in the effort to be politically correct. The problem in the world today is youngsters are being taught to be tolerant in everything, there is no right or wrong, only differences. I am sorry folks call me old fashion but I believe there are things that are wrong and I will not debate these issues and I will not agree with those who oppose my views on these issue for to do so would merely make us both wrong. I will not be opened minded on abortion, the moral conduct of our publics officials, or sexual deviancy to name a few.

I would suggest to the graduates that when you graduate and leave the comfort of your home that you select some issues that you will not compromise and hold fast to them. Most of you have been taught proper moral values in your home and these family values will serve you well in the world. These values will be challenged by the outside world. Those of you who are entering the universities of America for the most part will meet the greatest challenges to values that have been taught in your homes.

One needs to understand this about this life, it not a rehearsal. There are no do overs. You may make amends for mistakes but you will own them forever. Let me suggest that you care more for others, risk more than others think is safe, dream more than others think practical, and expect more than others think possible.

While most of you will not receive the big prizes of life like the Nobel Peace Prize, The Pulitzer, a Tony, or an Emmy, you can, by keeping faithful to your values, receive the little prizes that are more valuable.

These include a pat on the back for a job well done, a kiss behind the ear, a chance to hold your new born child and say “he/she looks just like me”, a four-pound bass, a trophy elk, an empty parking space, a glorious sunset, a cool drink from a pristine stream, a job that supplies you real satisfaction, and a life mate who is you best friend.

Thought of the week… I know you believe you understand what you think I said, but I am not sure you realize that what you heard is not what I meant. I am responsible for what I say; I am not responsible for what you heard.