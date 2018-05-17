OBITUARY: Vyonne Humes

Share this article:

Vyonne Humes

Vyonne Jean Humes passed away May 14, 2018 in St. George, Utah with her family by her side. She was born August 17, 1933 in Shelley, Idaho to Earl George White and Effie Russell. She had 7 sisters and 4 brothers.

Vyonne grew up in Shelley, Idaho. She helped on her family’s farm and attended jr. high and high school in Idaho Falls. Vyonne met Parley Birch Jr. and was married in 1950. Parley died in 1957, leaving her a young widow with 4 girls. She married Andy Simmons 7 years later and the family moved with him to Overton, Nevada. Soon a baby girl was added to the family. Andy died in 1974 and in 1975 she married a wonderful man, Robert Humes, and they had a beautiful life together. They served in the temple together and served a mission in West Virginia together. He died in 1994 and she was, yet again, a widow.

Vyonne never spent time feeling sorry for herself. After Bob’s passing, she continued faithfully on serving her church, family, friends and neighbors. To be closer to the temple and doctors, she moved to St. George, Utah. She enjoyed her time there and made many friends. In 2016 she decided she missed Overton and wanted to move “home”.

Vyonne is survived by her children: Connie (Terry) Andersen, Christine (Ranon) Beasley, Marie (Steve) Fry, Pauline (Jim) Starnes and Renee (Natasha) Black; 27 grandchildren; 54 great grandchildren; 1 great grandchild on the way and 1 great great grandchild on the way; plus many additional loved step children and step grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Ray, Vera, Leon, Larraine, LuJuanna, Jeanett and Ron; grandchildren Marcus and Bryan; and several step children and step grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Monday, May 21, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Overton LDS Chapel on 226 W. Thomas St., Overton, NV. Visitation will be held Sunday, May 20, 2018 at the Moapa Valley Mortuary from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. and again on Monday morning from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Interment will be Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in the Wilford Cemetery, 2540 E. 225 N., St. Anthony, Idaho.

