Public Invited To M.V. Memorial Day Ceremonies

This weekend the Moapa Valley will be observing Memorial Day, a time for remembering and honoring those who have died in the service to their country.

As usual, local veterans groups will be hard at work preparing for, and celebrating, this important holiday. Volunteers will be putting American flags up all along the Moapa Valley Boulevard before the weekend to celebrate the day. In addition, on Saturday, veterans will be placing small U.S. flags at the gravesite of each deceased veteran buried in all of the local cemeteries.

A community flagraising ceremony will be held on Memorial Day, Monday, May 28 beginning at 7 am. All of the Moapa Valley community is invited to attend. Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and their leaders are asked to participate and wear their uniforms. The event will be held at the Pioneer Cemetery in Overton (off of Airport Road). Any questions about this morning ceremony may be addressed to Lorraine O’Dell at 702-397-6799.

Then, on Monday evening, the members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Elwood Perkins Post 8336, will gather to conduct their annual sunset memorial service honoring all deceased veterans at the Veterans’ Memorial, also at Pioneer Cemetery in Overton. The flag retreat ceremony will begin at 7:00 pm. This will be followed immediately by the memorial service.

All of the public is invited and encouraged to attend this service honoring the community’s deceased veterans.

Happy Memorial Day, Moapa Valley! Please spend a moment to remember those who have paid the highest price for their country.