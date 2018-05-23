VV Junior Golf Association registration open

Share this article:

By WESLIE STRATTON

Moapa Valley Progress

The Virgin Valley Junior Golf Association is preparing to begin a new season that will start with a clinic held at the Casablanca Golf Club on June 5 from 9 to 10 a.m. Youth ages 6 to 18 are invited to participate.

According to VVJGA Co-Administrator Marisa Martin the clinic will kick off the 2018 season.

“There will be six tournaments,” she said. “One every Tuesday after the clinic.”

Martin said that divisions will be broken up within age groups depending on how many participants there are. Six to seven-year-old kids will play four holes per tournament, the next age group will play six holes, and the nine holes on up depending on age.

“For the past four years there have been at least 70 [participants],” she said of the program that has been running for close to 20 years.

Martin said that youth of all skill levels are welcome to participate and that golf clubs can be provided as needed.

“We don’t want them going out and buying golf gear and then deciding that they don’t like it,” she said.

Martin said that no dress code will be enforced by the association.

“We understand that not every kid has a collared shirt or golf shoes,” she said regarding a dress code. “We’ll take them as they are.”

Registration for the initial clinic and association membership will require a fee of $50 which includes professional golf instruction and discounted golf privileges at local courses. Each tournament following the clinic will require a fee of $10. Registration can be done online by visiting www.mesquitenv.gov and clicking on the Athletics and Leisure Services link.