OBITUARY: Esther Olson

Esther Olson

Esther Robison Olson, age 80, passed away on Monday, May 21, 2018 surrounded by loved ones. She was the fifth of ten children and the first daughter born to Dell and Pearl Robison on October 20, 1937 in Overton, Nevada.

Esther spent her childhood in the rural setting of Moapa Valley. At age 17 she moved to Pasadena, California to become a registered nurse, a profession she enjoyed immensely and was well suited for, as she was known as a kind, caring and gentle individual who put the needs of others before herself. In 1966 she married Paul Edwin Olson, a police officer from Brooklyn, New York. Together they had four children. Esther was a loving, patient and devoted mother who delighted in her children’s individual personalities, frequently remarking on how different they each were from one another.

After forty years living throughout the United States, including New Mexico, Louisiana, Colorado and Virginia, and traveling to nearly every state in the country, she returned home to Logandale to be close to her own mother. Esther was an avid reader, baker and cook, with a wide circle of friends and family. She remained a great beauty throughout her life as well as a role model of strength, dignity and grace amid adversity. Like her mother, Pearl, she had a ready smile for everyone she met. She remained close with all of her children throughout her life and was by her husband’s side when he passed away December 2, 2015.

Survivors include her four children: Nancy of Las Vegas, NV, Douglas (Meredith) of Stockholm, Sweden, Cynthia (Andy Connolly) of Brooklyn, NY and Brian (Lauren) of Bend, OR; grandchildren Jakob, Natalie, Adilyn and Harrison; brothers Bryant, Asahel, John, Lee and sisters Rosalie and Julie. She was preceded in death by her brothers Albert, Clark and David.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Logandale LDS Hinckley Chapel, 1505 Hinckley Ave., Logandale, NV. Visitation will be from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. prior to services at the chapel. Interment will follow in the Logandale Cemetery.

Friends and family are invited to sign an online guestbook at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.