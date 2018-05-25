OBITUARY: Anna Halls

Share this article:

Anna Halls

Anna Ruth Halls, age 82, died Monday, May 21, 2018 at her son’s home in El Cajon, California. She was born June 27, 1935 in Eureka, Utah to William Robert Stevens and Ruth Allen. She was raised in Lynwood, California by her mother Ruth Allen Carr and adoptive father Willis Clay Carr. She married Gene S. Halls on October 20, 1953 in the St. George LDS Temple. He preceded her in death on June 30, 2009.

Anna had 6 older brothers and was the youngest of 7 children. She graduated from Lynwood High School where her favorite activities were singing and performing in musical stage productions. Anna and Gene served 5 years as missionaries in the Spanish Branch of the California East Long Beach Stake. She held many church callings throughout her life; her favorite callings were music chorister and teaching Primary children.

She and Gene raised their family in Compton and Bellflower, California. They taught their children the value of work and appreciation of the outdoors. The Halls family was known to be avid campers, boaters, and motorcycle riders. Anna’s passion was baking, cooking big meals, and feeding everyone who stopped by. Anyone who knew her has tasted her bread, homemade pies, enchiladas, and Sunday roast dinners.

Her hobbies included gardening, crocheting, and planning the next vacation. Anna and Gene’s happiest years were spent in Logandale, Nevada. They loved their many friends, the community, and their busy retirement.

Survivors include three sons and two daughters: David of Stone Mountain, GA, Connie (Greg) Thompson of Temecula, CA, Steven of El Cajon, CA, Ellen (Greg) Clifford of Huntington Beach, CA and Earl of Long Beach, CA; 18 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Friday, June 1, 2018 at 6 p.m. (PST) at the Logandale LDS Stake Center, 2555 N. Joseph Ave., Logandale, NV. Visitation will be from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. prior to services at the chapel. Extended graveside service and interment will be Monday, June 4, 2018 at 10 a.m. (MST) in the South Morgan Cemetery, Morgan, Utah.

