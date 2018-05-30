A Triumphal and Influential Return

Share this article:

By CHRISTOPHER KING

Moapa Valley Progress

Everyone comes from somewhere. And members of the Moapa Valley High School class of 2018 returned to their old stomping grounds at Ute V. Perkins Elementary School on Monday, May 21. They came to encourage the young Perkins students to keep up the good work.

The returning alumni arrived at Perkins Elementary prior to the start of the school day. Theyfirst joined their young peers on the playground. The seniors took part in a friendly dodgeball game and four square games. They also brought their school mascot pirate to meet the younger students.

The high school seniors then went to the school cafeteria where they waited on the stage for the elementary school students to fill the room. The seniors led the Perkins Patriots in the flag salute, which was followed by the Perkins school song.

Perkins Principal Hal Mortensen then introduced MVHS Student Body President Kasen Kolhoss to the young students. Kasen had this message for the young Perkins Patriots: “Work hard, have fun, do a good job and remember when you get older you are still Patriots!”

The high school seniors then formed two lines by the doors and gave each and every student a cheer and a hi-five as they left the cafeteria to go to their classrooms.

Principal Hal Mortensen said that the goal of this event was to provide motivation for the young students to continue their studies until they at least finish high school. Hopefully they will even continue on to college, he said.

“Every year there is a small handful of young students who do not complete their journey with a high school diploma,” Mortensen said.

The goal of the event was to get the younger students excited and to show where their hard work can lead them. All of the returning alumni had begun as young Perkins Patriots and had worked their way up to become Moapa Valley High School Pirates. If those seniors could do it, so can the next generation of students.