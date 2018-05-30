Class Of 2018 Moves On

Share this article:

By GWENDOLYN WEILER

Moapa Valley Progress

“Don’t be afraid to tell where you’re from,” said Principal Hal Mortensen as he stood before hundreds of students and community members gathered for the Moapa Valley High School graduation ceremony held Thursday, May 24, in the MVHS gym.

Mortensen admitted that when people ask where he is from, sometimes it’s just easier to say “Las Vegas” or “outside of Las Vegas” since no one knows where Moapa Valley is. However, he said that there was one thing he wanted the students to remember.

“Don’t be afraid to say you are from Moapa Valley,” Mortensen said, “because wherever you go, people will know who you are and where you’re from.”

This was a historic school year and marked by several centennial celebrations throughout the fall. The first MVHS graduation was held in 1917 for just two graduating seniors.

“We’ve been in the system for 101 years now,” Mortensen said, “and they represented the class of 1917 well.”

In the past century, the senior class of MVHS has grown to 144 students in the class of 2018. This includes seven valedictorians and two salutatorians—all of whom spoke at this year’s commencement exercises.

One of the valedictorians, Macy Morgan, in her addressrelated the fact that her grandmother had graduated from Moapa Valley High School 60 years ago.

“It’s ties like this that make this school so much more than a place to just go to school.” Morgan said. “Without this incredible community, Moapa Valley High School would not be the great institution of learning that it is. And likewise, without Moapa Valley High School, this valley would not be the united and supporting place that it is.”

Senior graduate Gustavo Moreno is living in the middle of the school’s and the community’s history. “In my community and in my neighborhood, I have had the unique opportunity to spend time with elderly people,” Moreno said, “gaining knowledge from them since they have so much more experience than someone just beginning life and learning.”

Moreno was the sixth and final child in his family to walk across the MVHS stage. His oldest brother, Horacio Moreno, graduated in 2002.

However, Moreno said that his parents do not see this as an ending in their family. Instead, they view Gustavo’s graduation as one point on a long timeline stretching in both directions.

His father, Matilde Moreno, was proud of Gustavo. “We are very happy that he will be a great example for all the little members of his family,” he said in Spanish which was then translated by Gustavo. “So that they can also be motivated and know that they can also become someone in life like their uncle.”

Jasmine Webster came to support her daughter, Sicily Reynolds, whose older sister, Chyna Reynolds, graduated in 2016. “This class has seen so much more and triumphed so much more than the classes even just a couple years ahead of them have,” said Webster. “With all the drama that’s happened in the news—some of the walkouts that they’ve dealt with, some of the real intense changes in the culture throughout the United States—they’ve been a witness to, or part of, some of those things. They’re going through a lot more than their older siblings did.”

In her valedictorian speech, Rylee May said, “There will be moments of joy and moments of disappointment because that’s how life works. But how exciting it is that we have the opportunity to become whomever we want to be.”

Class President Kessa Evans opened the ceremony with her remarks, followed by addresses from all valedictorians and salutatorians. Valedictorians included Tatyana Bullock, Bailey Bunker, Sierra Harding, Rylee May, Macy Morgan, Sedona Thomas, and Emma Thompson. Salutatorians included Baleigh Bond, and Kristina Jorgensen.

Student Body President Kasen Kolhoss also spoke following Mortensen’s address.

The MVHS Advanced Band performed “Celebrations,” directed by Kim Delgadillo.

Clark County School Board Trustee Chris Garvey accepted the class of 2018 before each graduate walked across the stage and was presented by name.

“We are the Moapa Valley Pirates, class of 2018,” said Evans in her address. “And we are done.”