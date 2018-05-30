In Memory Of The Fallen

Share this article:

By MIKE DONAHUE

Moapa Valley Progress

Moapa Valley showed off its patriotic spirit over the Memorial Day weekend by participating in activities memorializing and honoring those who have died in service to their country.

More than 50 Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, scout leaders and other members of the community gathered Monday for a 7 a.m. flag-raising ceremony beneath a near cloudless blue sky in Pioneer Cemetery in Overton.

Gently cradling a folded Stars and Stripes, Myles Mortensen, a member of Boy Scout Troop 162, walked solemnly between two columns of saluting scouts to present the flag to Dennis Vance, adjutant of American Legion Diamond Jubilee Post 75, and Dick O’Dell, a committee member of scout troop 162.

A slight breeze gently unfurled the flag as Vance and O’Dell raised it to the top and then lowered it to half-staff “in honor of the fallen,” Vance said. The flag was to be raised to full-staff at noon.

Monday morning’s ceremony included a prayer by Bryan Mortensen; remarks by Lorraine O’Dell, president of the VFW auxiliary and a committee member of BSA Troop 162, and a presentation by Ethan Witter, local winner of the VFW Patriot’s Pen essay contest.

“We’re here today to honor our service members and to remember the sacrifices they have made in honor of duty (to) country,” O’Dell said in her speech. “We’re here today to honor our heroes; to remember their achievements, their courage and their dedication, and to say thank you for their sacrifices.

“Your presence here today, and that of the thousands gathering all across America, is a tribute to those lost troops and to their families,” she added. “Thank you for attending today. God bless you and your families, God bless our troops and God bless America.”

O’Dell introduced Witter who read his winning Patriot’s Pen entry. The nationwide VFW essay competition gives students an opportunity to write essays expressing their views on a patriotic theme.

“Freedom is one of the greatest gifts our country has given to my generation,” Witter said. “Freedom of speech and freedom of religion are examples of opportunities Americans have been given as a gift.

“It is astounding to me how America has progressed in its ability to advance freedom in our country,” he said. “The bravery of those who fought (for) our freedoms will never be undone and this story of freedom will never end.”

In other weekend activities, Vance said members of the American Legion and VFW placed American flags Friday on veterans’ graves at cemeteries in Overton, St. Thomas, Logandale and Moapa. Some 50 flags were erected along Moapa Valley Boulevard in Overton as well.

Bruce Hollinger, finance officer of the American Legion post and VFW adjutant and quartermaster, explained that one of the missions of both organizations is to honor deceased veterans of all ways.

“We have service members’ graves in Overton that precede World War I,” Hollinger said, “including the Indian Wars and Civil War. We try to maintain the tradition of what originally was Decoration Day.”