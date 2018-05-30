Local VFW Post Awards Teachers Of The Year

Share this article:

By JEANETTE SHAMBAUGH

Moapa Valley Progress

The VFW Teacher of the Year distinctions were recently awarded to local teachers. This annual contest recognizes exceptional teachers for their outstanding commitment to teaching Americanism, patriotism and responsible citizenship to their students.

On April 30, VFW Post 8336 presented the VFW Nevada Citizenship Education Teacher of the Year award to Jeffery Keel, coach and teacher at Moapa Valley High School. Students roared with excitement as Keel received his award on stage at an assembly.

Keel began teaching at Moapa Valley High School in 1974 and has been a dedicated teacher and coach at the school for 44 years. His philosophy is based on the same ethical standards that he has used throughout his life that have made him a successful teacher. He believes that education can produce a change in students’ lives to better assist them in reaching their full potential.

Post 8336 members also presented an award to Trish Anderson at Grant M Bowler Elementary on Friday, April 27 in front of the school during a morning assembly. Anderson has been a music teacher at Bowler Elementary School for 12 years. Before that she taught orchestra at Mack Lyon Middle and music at Perkins Elementary. Anderson believes it is important to teach history through music and to instill a desire for kids to love their country and appreciate the things that they have been provided here.

At Mack Lyon Middle School, the award was presented to Juanie Prisbrey on Monday, May 7. Prisbrey has been a dedicated Accelerated English teacher at Lyon for over 15 years. She has been a teacher for the CCSD for 25 years instilling students with her passion for teaching through reading and writing.

Every year, Ms. Prisbrey encourages all of her students to write a patriotic essay and encourages them to learn through writing what being a good citizen is and why it is so important to respect others as well as our country.

The VFW’s Citizenship Education program encourages interest in America’s history, traditions, institutions, civic responsibility, flag etiquette and patriotism. The VFW launched the Citizenship Education Teacher Award program in 1999 to recognize classroom teachers for promoting citizenship education with their students. There are three criteria: innovative approach to teaching citizenship; development of resources to teach citizenship education; and compassion to teaching citizenship education.

All classroom teachers in grades K-12 are eligible. Nominations for the Citizenship Education program can be submitted by fellow teachers, supervisors, community members and parents and are submitted to the VFW. Congratulations to this year’s winners.