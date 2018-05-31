OBITUARY: Jorge Medina

Share this article:

Jorge Medina

Jorge Medina, age 31, passed away peacefully at his home in Logandale, Nevada on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. He was born October 2, 1986 in St. George, Utah to Jorge Hugo and Jesusita (Susie) Colunga Medina.

Jorge grew up in Moapa, Nevada where he graduated from Moapa Valley High School. Around the age of sixteen, the Spina Bifida condition that he suffered from since birth finally took his ability to walk. He struggled with this condition throughout his life. He was inspiring with his amazing attitude, sense of humor and love of life.

He enjoyed gaming, adaptive sports like surfing and bike riding, wheelchair Olympic Games, shooting guns and new adventures with his friends and family. He lived in Carson City, Nevada, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and finally he moved back to Logandale last Summer. He loved being active in the LDS Church and the peace that he received from his testimony of the gospel.

Survivors include his father, Jorge of Myrtle Beach, SC; his mother Susie Colunga of Logandale, NV; grandparents: Ruben & Maria Medina of Moapa, NV and Alicia Estrada of CA; two brothers and three sisters: Irene Barlow, Sarah Medina, both of Logandale, NV, Joseph Medina of WI, Elijah Medina and Diandra Medina both of Santa Barbara, CA.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Moapa Valley Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the Mortuary. Interment will follow in the Warm Springs Cemetery.

Friends and family are invited to sign an online guest book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.