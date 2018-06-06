Already Back To Work: Pirate Motion Dance Camp Prepares For New Season

Share this article:

By GABRIELLE SHIOZAWA

Moapa Valley Progress

The halls of Moapa Valley High School were flooded with pop music and laughter last week as the Pirate Motion Dance Team participated in their annual summer training camp.

Many athletic teams travel away for training camps. But Coach Anjie Lee was confident that the MVHS dance team could hold a more efficient and cost-effective camp on their own. Over the course of the week, the sixteen members of the Pirate Motion team learned four new routines to perform during the upcoming school year.

“We learn them this week, and then they can practice them over the summer,” remarked Coach Lee. “It’s been really successful to have the camp early so we can have a head start for the fall season.”

Every day, the dancers warmed up, worked on strength and technique, played get-to-know-you games, and learned their new choreography.

Team co-captain Rebecca Rebman described the camp as “a crash course on getting to know each other and [learning] the dances.”

“It makes it really fun!” said Rebman, a senior. “It’s nice to get to know everyone.”

Fellow co-captain Olivia Williams added that she enjoys getting to know everyone’s personalities during the camp. She referred to the team as being her “second family.”

“It’s really nice to have other people there to depend on,” said Williams.

The new team is composed of 10 returning dancers, along with six new recruits. The influx of new members, along with the loss of the past team members, has created both challenges and opportunities for the Pirate Motion team.

“Whenever you get new people, you have to work with them more just to be able to get them to that same performance level as teams in the past,” explained Coach Lee.

Elise Leavitt, a freshman and new recruit for the Pirate team, commented that she’s looking forward to dancing at games, dressing up, and eventually performing in the end-of-year Dance Revue.

Eden Leavitt, another new recruit, added, “I’m looking forward to excelling in dance, learning new dances, and becoming closer with the girls.”

Leavitt says that the training camp has taught her how to work hard.

“Even if it’s hard, just try your best,” she said.

Pirate Motion dancers know plenty about working hard, and not just on the dance floor. Last year’s team won an academic award for having the highest GPA of all the dance teams in the state.

“I’m really proud of them, and I’m glad they won it,” said Coach Lee. “Hopefully, we can keep it going!”

The Pirate Motion dancers will surely continue to impress this year.