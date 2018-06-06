Delivering Missing Campaign Materials To M.V. Voters

Share this article:

Moapa Valley Progress

The attached flier was intended to be sent out to all Moapa Valley voters on the Republican voter rolls in time for the Primary Elections on June 12. It contains information about U.S. Congressional District 4 candidate Kenneth Wegner.

Mr. Wegner attempted to mail the fliers to all Republican voters in the district at his own expense. But he ran into trouble when the ones sent to rural areas were not addressed to PO Boxes, but rather to street addresses as listed on the registrar voter rolls. Unfortunately, the items were returned to him and they never made it to their intended destinations.

Thus, Mr. Wegner approached the PROGRESS and asked if we would post this flier to our website in order to allow our local readers to see it and read about his positions. We were happy to oblige in getting that information out to the Moapa Valley community.

Simply click the link below to access the flier:

