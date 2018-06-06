No One Asked Me But… (June 6, 2018)

Share this article:

By DR. LARRY MOSES

No one asked me but… Three Republican politicians visited our community last Thursday: Adam Laxalt, candidate for Governor; Lt. Governor candidate Mike Roberson and candidate for the U.S. Congress Cresent Hardy. These three Republicans; with the addition of the incumbent member of the State Assembly James Oscarson from District 36, who represents the Logandale area, and Attorney General candidate Wes Duncan; are the only candidates, to the best of my knowledge, who have taken it upon themselves to visit our community. They also seem to be the front runners for the Republican ticket in the Fall.

If any of those who are hoping to represent the Democrat Party in the fall election have come to our community, I am not aware of it.

The very fact these four men have taken the time to come here shows that at least they know there is a rural community in the State of Nevada. That alone should count for something.

While it is true that the major population of Nevada can be found in Las Vegas and Reno, it is nice to have some potential leadership recognize the fact that there is a population outside of the two major urban centers and the political outlook of those people are very different from urban dwellers.

While I as a registered non-Partisan will not be able to vote in either the Republican or Democrat primaries, I would encourage each of you who can vote to do so. Having watched the two front runners for the Democrat Governor’s race, one comes to the conclusion that both are unfit to be the Governor of the State. I am willing to accept the evils of Steve Sisolak and Chris Giunchigliani that they have reported about each other.

While I met Adam Laxalt for the first time, I believe Republicans will select him as their candidate in the Fall. The smartest thing the Republican candidates for the Governorship have done is to not put out attack ads against one another. They have followed the Reagan Rule as he issued the Eleventh Commandment. That commandment stated by Ronald Reagan during his 1966 campaign for Governor of California reads: “Thou shalt not speak ill of any fellow Republican.”

I am at least fairly familiar with Lt. Governor candidate Mike Roberson. He has been a major contributor to the effort to reform the Clark County School District. As the Chairman of the Committee to Reorganize the Clark County School District, Senator Mike Roberson was willing to asked the hard questions and held the District accountable for some rather dubious use of funds that were held in the Central Office to the determent of the local schools. From watching him operate for over a year and half, I would recommend the Republicans make him their candidate for Lt. Governor.

Cresent Hardy is of course a man of the rural Nevada. A Virgin Valley native, he is one of us and should receive our support. It remains to be seen if he can foster enough support in the inner city of Las Vegas to carry the general election. This makes it most important for those of us outside Vegas to give him our undivided support. He has served a term in Washington and we would do well to make it possible for him to seek another term in the Fall.

The primary race for our Republican state representative for District 36 between James Oscarson, the incumbent, and Dennis Hof is interesting in that the Eleventh Commandment has been ignored by both. However, it may have never applied to this primary as Dennis Hof may not really be a Republican. Yes, he is running in the Republican primary; however, during the last election he ran as an independent. He also organized a “Hookers for Hillary” movement in the last presidential election.

I believe all anyone in this valley needs to know is that Hof owns seven whorehouses and makes a living by selling women. I find it hard to believe during this day of the ‘ME TOO’ movement that any Democrat would cross over and vote for Hof. Those of you who are registered Republicans may take some shame from the fact that the head of the Republican Party has spoken in favor of Hof. This fact alone makes me question what the Nevada Republican Party is thinking.

You may have noticed a lack of Democrat candidates in this column. That is because other than the governor’s race, I have no idea who the Democrat candidates are. I have yet to receive my sample ballot.

Let me encourage you all to get out and vote. I hope you will give me a candidate I can support. I am tired of voting against a person and would love to vote for someone. I keep hoping that the State of Nevada will institute an open primary that will allow those of us who find both parties repugnant a voice in who the state’s major candidates will be.

No one asked me but… Last Friday night I attended the musical HAMILTON. I understand some tickets were going for as much as over a thousand dollars. My ticket was $65 and part of the season ticket package of Broadway plays. Let me first of all say it was a very entertaining show. The dancers and singers were energetic to the point of near audience exhaustion.

While watching the ethnically mixed and mismatched actors, one soon forgot that Hamilton, Washington, Jefferson and Burr were not black or Hispanic as depicted by the actors. The story being told transcended race. The message being delivered was America is a country of immigrants.

There was continual reminder that Hamilton was an orphan. As an orphan myself, I picked up on that and decided that that was the main message of the show. Orphans made America great and are to be honored.

While the facts of history may have been correct, one problem with depicting the show as a good method of teaching American history is the fact that Jefferson, Burr, and Washington were all white slave owners, not black patriots who led the American revolution. One, I suppose, could conjecture that the play is a metaphor for the revolution for equality of the late 1900’s and continuing today, but that would be a stretch.

Thought of the week…Neither a wise man nor a brave man lies down on the tracks of history to wait for the train of the future to run over him.

-Dwight D. Eisenhower