OBITUARY: Kassi McCauley

Kassi McCauley

Kassi Nevona McCauley, age 38, died at her home in Logandale on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. She was born April 11, 1980 in St. George, Utah to Thomas Clay and Nevona Bunker McCauley.

She grew up in Moapa Valley and graduated from Moapa Valley High School. She earned her associates degree from CSN. She earned her beauticians license in Tucson, Arizona. It was very natural for Kassi to serve and love those around her. She found great joy in working as a care giver for the elderly.

She loved animals, music and continual learning. All the nieces and nephews loved Aunt Kassi.

She is survived by five sisters and two brothers: Cheryl Edwards of Overton, Lisa (Dan) Baker of Overton, Beth (Rob) Cooper of Logandale, Rhonda Rowley of Logandale, Kara (David) Lewis of Alamo, NV, Tom (Stephanie) McCauley of Logandale, and Tim (Alise) McCauley of Logandale; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Logandale 5th Ward Chapel, 3245 N. Moapa Valley Blvd. A visitation will be held from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. prior to services at the chapel. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the Alamo Cemetery.

