Illegal Dumping Causes Stir Among Moapa Residents

By CHRISTOPHER KING

Moapa Valley Progress

Residents of Moapa awoke to the sounds of multiple semi trucks rolling down Henrie Road on Monday, June 4. At the time, no one was quite sure of what they were doing. But it turned out that the trucks were filled with pig manure. And it was all being dumped on a piece of property at the end of Henrie Road, near the Meadow Valley Wash.

The property is owned by Roke LLC, a Utah-based company involved in clean up of the former R.C. Farms site in Las Vegas. The large pig farm which had operated in the Las Vegas valley for decades, was recently sold to developers Century Communities, Pulte Homes and Beazer Homes. Seeking to build new homes on the site, the owners had contracted a cleanup of the old farm area.

For some reason, Moapa was about to be the recipient of all of the waste material from the site. No one from Roke LLC was available for comment on the subject.

Berdette Clark, a resident near Henrie Road said that there were almost thirty semi truck loads of manure dumped in the spot. Mounds of manure were left on the property which also had trash and other rubbish intermixed with it.

“We live in a rural area so we are used to manure,” said Clark. “But it is just rude and disgusting to haul over 30 semi truck loads to our neighborhood and dump it especially with all that trash mixed in it. Moapa is not their personal dump.”

Finally, concerned citizens contacted the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) to file a complaint about the action. According to SNHD officials, a notice of violation was issued to Roke, LLC.

Moapa residents said that the SNHD staff moved very swiftly with an investigation. The same day that the complaint was filed supervisors began investigating the matter.

SNHD issued Roke LLC a formal Cease and Desist order. The company is being required to pay to have the manure cleaned up from the Moapa site and a fine was assessed.

SNHD officials said that there were specific concerns about dumping this material in such close proximity to the Meadow Valley Wash. They were concerned that the hazardous substances could leak into the water table in that area causing contamination of water resources in the area.