CSN Introduces New Instructor and Class

The College of Southern Nevada – Mesquite Center is introducing a new instructor and a new course. LeAnn Campbell will be teaching College Reading Strategies for the Fall 2018 semester.

Campbell will join the Mesquite center team with a Master’s degree in English from New Hampshire University. She is also a long time employee of Mesquite Behavioral Health.

This class will be offered on Monday’s from 6:00 to 8:50 pm beginning in the Fall semester.

Students pursuing an Associate’s degree with CSN, are required to take English classes. In many cases students will need to take a Reading class before they are able to enroll in English. READ 135 may be the pre-requisite needed.Students may check with CSN Mesquite staff to discuss options.

Campbell will also be teaching Intro to Public Speaking (COM 101) on Wednesdays from 6:00 – 8:50pm.

Registration for Fall classes is currently in progress, call the CSN staff at 702-346-2485 for information.