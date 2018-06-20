‘Elvis Rocks Mesquite’ Is Coming Soon

Share this article:

Mesquite Gaming, the owner of Casablanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel in Mesquite, will be hosting the 2018 Elvis Rocks Mesquite competition this month. The three-day event will be begin on Thursday, June 21 and run through Saturday, June 23.

Participants are bringing their A-game this year for an experienced Las Vegas judging panel. The master of all impersonators, celebrity judge Mr. Rich Little, will lead the panel to find the top entertainer that truly embodies Elvis. Little will be accompanied by Steve Beyer, Vegas’ top talent agent; and Genevieve Dew, a veteran Vegas entertainment and singer.

Host, Kelly Clinton Holmes, will keep the energy high throughout the contest and afterhours events like movies by the pool and a late-night karaoke party with DJ Jimmy Z will keep the fun going all weekend long.

This year, no less than 22 Elvis tribute artists from Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah and even Oklahoma will compete in three preliminary rounds: the ‘50s ‘60s and ‘70s, in hopes of moving on to the final round for the title and $10,000 in prize money.

The three-day event will be filled with entertaining tributes, slick hair, hip-thrusting action and memorable music performed by some of the greatest Elvis performers out there.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at casablancaresort.com or by calling 800-585-3737.