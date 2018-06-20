Gold Butte Open House To Be Held

Share this article:

The Friends of Gold Butte and the Sierra Club are hosting a Citizens’ Hearing for the Gold Butte National Monument on Wednesday, June 27 from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at the Highland Estates Resort & Hotel at 555 Highland Dr. in Mesquite.

The purpose of the hearing is to collect comments from the public on how Gold Butte National Monument should be managed in order to maintain preservation of natural and cultural treasures and ensure access in the Monument.

This meeting will be held in open house format. At 6:00 p.m., there will be a short, 20-minute, presentation about Gold Butte National Monument.

Maps and resources will be available with information about the designated road network, infrastructure, and the natural, historic, and cultural resources in the Monument.

Comment cards will be provided to collect input from attendees. All comments collected will be sent to the Bureau of Land Management to inform the ongoing management planning process.