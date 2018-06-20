Nevada Primary Election Results

Share this article:

By VERNON ROBISON

Moapa Valley Progress

Nevada voters went to the polls on Tuesday, June 12 to cast their ballots in the 2018 Primary election and determine which candidates from each party would appear on the General Election ballot in November.

Voter turnout was generally low. Only 22.8 percent of voters statewide participated in the primary. In the state’s most populous county, the rate of turnout was even lower. Only 20 percent of Clark County voters bothered to come to the polls.

Nevertheless, even these numbers were slightly better than the turnout in the 2016 primary. That year, only 18.5 percent of statewide voters came to the polls. Clark County saw only 16.1 percent in 2016.

In the races for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican incumbent Dean Heller, there were no major surprises.

On the Republican side, Heller cruised to a clear victory with nearly 70 percent of his party members who came to the polls. Tom Heck, the nearest competitor managed to get 18 percent of the vote.

For the Democrats, Congresswoman Jacky Rosen had no problem advancing to the general election taking more than 77 percent of the vote.

In the race for Congressional District 4, two former Congressmen emerged with their partyies’ blessing.

On the Democrat side, Steven Horsford easily won with 61.7 percent of the vote.

Virgin Valley resident Cresent Hardy won on the Republican side with more than 47 percent of the vote.

“I’m glad it went well,” Hardy said in an interview with the Progress. “I didn’t spend a lot of time on the primaries. But it turned out good and it offers an opportunity for me to serve again.”

Hardy went up against Horsford once before in 2014 when Horsford was the incumbent. At that time, Hardy was successful in swiping the seat away from the one-term Democrat. But Hardy fell short in 2016 to current District 4 Congressman Reuben Kihuen who is not seeking reelection this year.

“We won’t change a thing (from 2014),” Hardy said of his strategy. “We will work hard and get out and meet people. I’d just especially encourage people to get out and vote and support me.”

Hardy said voters, and especially rural voters, need to catch on to the importance of the upcoming election. “People need to understand that the 2018 elections may be the most important in Nevada history,” he said. “I think that we are just one election away from becoming east California if we aren’t careful.”

In the race for Governor, County Commissioner Steve Sisolak won for the Democrats, taking 50 percent of the vote and edging out fellow Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani who had 38 percent.

On the Republican side, Adam Laxalt swept the field with more than 71 percent of the vote. His nearest competitor was Dan Schwartz with just 9 percent of the vote.

State senator Michael Roberson emerged as the Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor, taking 46 percent of the party vote. Kate Marshall won on the Democrat side taking more than 67 percent of the vote.

Incumbent Barbara Cegavske took 62.5 percent of the vote and became the Republic candidate for Secretary of State. And Bob Beers, with 66 percent of the vote, had no problem with winning the Republican primary for State Treasurer.

In the race for Attorney General, Democrat Aaron Ford won his party’s primary with 68 percent. Republican Wes Duncan easily emerged as the GOP candidate with over 59 percent of the vote.

In the race for Assembly District 36, Nye County businessman and brothel-owner Dennis Hof staged an upset. Hof ended up with a narrow, 432-vote advantage to beat incumbent James Oscarson of Pahrump.

Hof fell far short in Clark County with only 509 votes to Oscarson’s 893 in the county. But Hof surged among Nye County voters where he garnered 2,372 votes vs. Oscarson’s 1,465.

Another crucial factor was a third Republican candidate in the race: Joseph Bradley of Pahrump. Bradley managed to draw 20 percent, or 1,411 votes, away from either candidate.

“I feel like we taught the establishment a lesson,” Hof said in an interview with the Progress. “You just can’t run as a Republican, on low government and low taxes, and then lie your way into office and raise taxes 29 out of 32 times. If you do you are going to go out in shame and that is what happened here.”

At the local level, attorney Gregor Mills won the race for Moapa Valley Justice of the Peace. Mills took 52 percent, or 803 votes, over Kyle Waite who gathered 43 percent with 660 votes. This sresult made a general election running between the two candidates unnecessary.

Mills said that he was excited to take the office and be able to serve the community that he loves. “I am excited and I really can’t wait,” he said. “I felt great about it!”

Mills paid tribute to current Justice of the Peace Lanny Waite who is retiring after 30 years of service on the bench.

“Judge Waite has, for three decades now, fought hard for the valley in many ways that residents may not even know about,” Mills said. “He has fought with individuals at the county to ensure that the Moapa Valley Justice Court, and other outlying courts, could focus on the local issues in a unique local way, and not be run like a justice court in urban Las Vegas. I will continue that fight to ensure that issues that arise in our community can continue to be dealt with here.”

District Attorney incumbent Steve Wolfson won both the Democratic primary and the overall election with 55 percent of the vote and no Republican opponent.

Jill MacFarlane won the Republican race for County Recorder.

Laura Fitzpatrick won the Democrat primary for County Treasurer, while Phil Collins won the same race on the Republican side.

In the Republican race for Public Administrator Aaron Manfredi ended up with only a four vote advantage to win against Thomas Fougere.

Incumbent Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo cruised to a primary victory with more than 72 percent of the vote.

Official election results detailing the voting by individual precinct are scheduled to be canvassed and certified by the County Commission this week. Thus the specific results of Moapa Valley voting will appear in the next edition of the Progress.