No One Asked Me But… (June 20, 2018)

By DR. LARRY MOSES

No one asked me but... As I sit down to write this, I have just returned from a day trip to the Clark County Museum in Henderson, Nevada.

By taking the North Shore Road I missed all the drama of the I-15 in Vegas. It is a little further but probably not any longer timewise with all the disruption around the spaghetti bowl. You merely turn on the second Lake Mead that leads to Henderson not the one that leads to Las Vegas. Turn left on the Boulder Highway toward Boulder City and travel about five miles to Museum Road. There you will find a very interesting collection of Clark County History.

While I didn’t get to see the famous curator, Mark Hall-Patton, I did say hello to a life-like cardboard poster of him with his shaggy beard and straw hat. Those of you who watch Pawn Stars will recognize him as the expert who is often called on to authenticate historical objects people wish to pawn.

Let me recommend this museum to you. The items are well displayed in the main exhibit hall; however, that is only the beginning. We spent a little over an hour there but we only saw about one-third of the actual exhibits that are spread over 30 acres. Due to the heat we spent our time on the Heritage Street of Historic Homes. This area was made up of nine structures including a print shop, wedding chapel, a motor court cabin, an early travel trailer, and six period homes that have been brought to the site. These are all set on a shaded street giving the feeling of walking through a neighborhood.

While all of these displays represented various periods of history in Clark County, they did give into one modern conveyance; each building was air conditioned making it pleasant to tour.

While the museum offers a nature trail and a small ghost town, we decided to return another day in the fall or spring when the temperature is below 106 degrees. We will, at that time, also spend time traveling the Historic Mining Trail. This will make for another great outing.

While the museum offers many different attractions, the cost is only $2.00 per adult, and only a dollar if you are a child or senior citizen. It is free to active duty servicemen.

One of the most attractive features was the fact that it was not overcrowded and one can take as much time as one desires with each display. We will definitely be returning to see the rest that the museum has to offer.

No one asked me but… In 1799, the first President of the United States, General George Washington, delivered an address to the people indicating that after two terms as president he would not seek re-election. It was an amazing step in a world that had not seen much of anything other than life-long dicatorships. This action in itself established a tradition that lasted until 1944 when Franklin Roosevelt was elected to his fourth term in office.

Besides setting the tradition of term limits, President Washington warned the nation about the developing political parties. These political factions were developing around the leadership of Alexander Hamilton (Federalist) and Thomas Jefferson (Anti-Federalist).

The Father of our Country called political parties the “worst enemy” of government. He listed the evils of a political party in the following statement: “It serves to distract the public councils and enfeebles the public administration. It agitates the community with ill-founded jealousies and false alarms, kindles the animosity of one part against another, foments occasionally riot and insurrection. It opens the door to foreign influences and corruption, with finds a facilitated access to the government itself through the channels of party passions.”

General Washington also saw the danger of foreign governments becoming involved with the country’s politics by favoring one party over another. He saw how Hamilton favored the British and Jefferson the French. The General warned against allowing either of these foreign powers to interfere with American elections and political decisions.

However, like the prophets of old, his country did not listen and here we are today with a political system that works against itself in the attempt to preserve the party rather than advance the country.

No one asked me but… The primary election for Assembly District 36 State of Nevada may be the culmination of the evils of political parties that President Washington warned us about.

The political parties of Nevada have reached a new all-time low. Both major parties have lost all credibility with me.

I have in the past attacked the Democrat Party for its move to the left and its catering to identity politics. I have question the moral fiber of a party that champions the cause of the killing an average of 3,500 babies every day, America’s own holocaust that will one day cause this nation to be held accountable. Nevada Republicans have in the past tried to claimed the moral high ground. However, with the last national election they too chose to cater to the extremists in their party. Listening to the leaders of both parties is like watching two spoiled teenagers trying to control a situation while their clueless parents look on.

At the local level, the state Republican Party has lost all credibility as the State Party leadership successfully supported a self-proclaimed pimp for State Assembly District 36.

Those of us who are in the 36th Assembly District will now have a choice. We can vote for Democrat State Assemblywoman Lesia Romanov, a supporter of Planned Parenthood, the leading abortion provider in the state. Or we can vote for Republican Dennis Hof, the owner of a number of whorehouses.

There are 8,000 more Republicans than Democrats registered in Assembly District 36 and this almost certainly means Dennis Hof will be your representative. I am at a loss as to which of these two could possibly represent this valley.

Thought of the week… “You don’t fight America…You get America’s Democratic and Republican parties to fight each other… and destroy each other. …the enemy can slip thru the back door while they are fight like third graders.

– High Commander Mustafa