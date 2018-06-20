Roping Fundraiser Helps MV Youth

Share this article:

By GWENDOLYN WEILER

Moapa Valley Progress

Broc Lindburg from Alamo, Nevada walked away from the Clark County Fairgrounds with a wad of cash in his pocket last weekend. He was the high-money winner of the team roping fundraiser hosted by the Moapa Valley Junior High School/High School Rodeo Club held Saturday night, June 16.

The event marked the finale of the club’s fundraising efforts as it prepares to send four of its six members to nationals this summer. The cost for each student is nearly $5000, said team director Troy Christensen, and the students are responsible for covering the expenses themselves.

According to parent Amber Fullmer, one of the event organizers, roping teams came from Boulder City, Sandy Valley, Las Vegas, Henderson, Pioche, Panaca and even Utah to support the local kids. There were also plenty of local teams that pitched in and participated as well.

“It’s great the rodeo community always comes out to support each other in these things,” Fullmer said.

Food for the event was provided by the non-profit organization Charros de Las Vegas (CLV), and all proceeds went to the kids going to nationals.

“Anything that has to do with Western Heritage, we’re always there,” said CLV President Alex Galindo. “They’re all friends and family and I have a kid in it as well, so we know the expense, and it all comes out of the fathers’ pockets.”

Additional funds were raised from the 50/50 raffle (with the other half going to raffle winner Sherrie Hall of Logandale), miscellaneous donations, and event registrations. Each of the 160 entrants paid $100 per three draws. Sixty percent of the entrant fees went toward the ropers’ cash prizes, said one of the parents and event organizers Kelly Christensen, with 40 percent (minus stock fees) going back to the kids.

Eighty teams were in the first round of roping, 25 teams advanced to the second round, and 11 teams went into the third round. The top four teams took home cash prizes. Lindburg also took home a custom-made roping collar donated by Pro Champion Horse Gear in Overton.

Participant Corkey Rasco of Logandale said he’s been roping and competing all his life and still gets a thrill when the buzzer goes off and the calf is released. He purchased three draws and said he had hoped to win. But ultimately, he was there to support the fundraiser, he said.

Spectator Kim Thomas said she knows all four students going to nationals and their families because they’ve been crossing paths for years.

“All these kids and their families supported our kids while we were doing this, so we came out to return the favor,” Thomnas said.

Thomas showed her support by purchasing tacos, buying raffle tickets, and giving a separate donation to the club.

Fullmer said, “One thing that’s so good about a hometown—coming from a Vegas girl—is the town’s support. They really go out of their way to rally around us to help out.”

National qualifiers Rilee Christensen, Trinity Scronce, and Hannah Fullmer will be participating in the National Junior High Rodeo Association Finals in Huron, South Dakota, June 24-30; and Cole Christensen will be participating in the National High School Rodeo Association Finals in Rock Springs, Wyoming, July 15-20.